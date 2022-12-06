Read full article on original website
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations, valleys 1 to 3 inches, mountains 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with up to 6 inches at elevations above 1300 feet in the southern Tug Hill and western Catskills. * WHERE...In New York, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. * WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The snow will be wet and heavy in nature, so plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to mix with rain in the low elevations and valley locations Sunday afternoon. This will lead to lower snow amounts, around 2 inches or less, in some of the higher populated areas of the western Mohawk valley, upper Susquehanna and Delaware valleys.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 11:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow showers. Expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Northern Black Hills POTENT WINTER STORM LIKELY NEXT WEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region Tuesday through Wednesday of next week, with heavy snow, wind, and mixed precipitation possible for portions of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Several inches or more of snow is likely in many areas, especially in the northern Black Hills where there is the potential for 1 to 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds with gusts over 50 mph will be possible on the plains east of the Black Hills, supporting potential blizzard conditions. Further east into south central South Dakota, there will be the potential for freezing rain and sleet with icing possible. Much uncertainty remains with respect to the track, duration, and intensity of the storm, which will impact snow amounts and winds. This is especially the case for areas just east and southeast of the Black Hills (including Rapid City, Custer, and Hermosa) where downslope drying could highly affect snow amounts. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Callahan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 14:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Callahan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Callahan, Runnels and Taylor. * WHEN...Until 445 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 242 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms...across southern Callahan county, moving northeast. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Radar indicated up to 2.5 inches across northern Runnels county since 1230 PM CST. A Lower Colorado River gage reported 2.24 inches 5 miles east of Lawn, with 1.44 inches 6 miles south of Clyde. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Winters, Baird, Cross Plains, Lawn, Putnam, Oplin, Dudley, Rowden, Bradshaw, Atwell, Admiral, Ovalo, I-20 Near The Callahan-Eastland County Line and Wilmeth. - This includes the following highways Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 309 and 323. This includes the following Low Water Crossings I-20 Frontage Roads near Putnam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lost River Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lost River Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Lost River Valley- Including the cities of Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy conditions may create areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Ojai Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SUNDAY * WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will likely be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 118.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 11:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. Above 3000 feet 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Sandpoint, Deer Park, Chewelah, Springdale-Hunters Road, Bonners Ferry, Flowery Trail Road, Northport, Kettle Falls, Athol, Eastport, Colville, Priest River, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Orin-Rice Road, and Newport. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and the Capital Region, the Saratoga region, the mid Hudson Valley and Taconics of eastern New York. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roadways, along with reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most hazardous travel conditions are expected Sunday afternoon and evening, when snowfall rates may reach one half inch, to three quarters of an inch per hour.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 11:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Above 3000 feet will see 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Methow, Winthrop, Conconully, Plain, Mazama, Holden Village, Twisp, Leavenworth, Stehekin, Stevens Pass, and Loup Loup Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sawtooth, Stanley Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sawtooth, Stanley Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 8 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. * WHERE...Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including the city of Stanley. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy conditions may create areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Fall River, Oglala Lakota by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Fall River; Oglala Lakota POTENT WINTER STORM LIKELY NEXT WEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region Tuesday through Wednesday of next week, with heavy snow, wind, and mixed precipitation possible for portions of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Several inches or more of snow is likely in many areas, especially in the northern Black Hills where there is the potential for 1 to 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds with gusts over 50 mph will be possible on the plains east of the Black Hills, supporting potential blizzard conditions. Further east into south central South Dakota, there will be the potential for freezing rain and sleet with icing possible. Much uncertainty remains with respect to the track, duration, and intensity of the storm, which will impact snow amounts and winds. This is especially the case for areas just east and southeast of the Black Hills (including Rapid City, Custer, and Hermosa) where downslope drying could highly affect snow amounts. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...The Fall River County Plains and Oglala Lakota County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads left untreated may lead to slippery travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall expected mainly during the late afternoon and early evening hours across western MA and CT.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches possible. Portions of the San Francisco Peaks could see snow totals as great as 12 inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Areas above 5000 feet near Doney Park, Flagstaff, Grand Canyon, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman, Valle and Williams. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Snow forecast from 11 PM Sunday to 5 PM Monday: Doney Park 3 to 5 inches Flagstaff 4 to 8 inches Grand Canyon 3 to 5 inches Jacob Lake 2 to 4 inches North Rim 4 to 6 inches Prescott 2 to 4 inches Prescott Valley 0 to 1 inches Seligman 1 to 3 inches Valle 3 to 5 inches Williams 4 to 8 inches
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 11:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Heaviest snow will be Highway 20 southward. The mountains will see an additional 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Sherman Pass, Boulder Creek Road, Inchelium, Chesaw Road, Republic, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, and Wauconda. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 11:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY The significant snow threat has ended. Temperatures and surfaces are above freezing. Light snow showers will likely continue but with little to no accumulation expected.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Northern Rosebud, Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Rosebud WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Beadle, Brule, Gregory, Jerauld by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beadle; Brule; Gregory; Jerauld WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with some mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or greater and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beadle, Gregory, Jerauld and Brule Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of falling snow and breezy winds could result in periods of reduced visibilities.
