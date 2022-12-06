Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Northern Black Hills POTENT WINTER STORM LIKELY NEXT WEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region Tuesday through Wednesday of next week, with heavy snow, wind, and mixed precipitation possible for portions of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Several inches or more of snow is likely in many areas, especially in the northern Black Hills where there is the potential for 1 to 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds with gusts over 50 mph will be possible on the plains east of the Black Hills, supporting potential blizzard conditions. Further east into south central South Dakota, there will be the potential for freezing rain and sleet with icing possible. Much uncertainty remains with respect to the track, duration, and intensity of the storm, which will impact snow amounts and winds. This is especially the case for areas just east and southeast of the Black Hills (including Rapid City, Custer, and Hermosa) where downslope drying could highly affect snow amounts. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO