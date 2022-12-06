ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Special Counsel Subpoenas Election Officials in Three Key States

By Asta Hemenway
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Joe Raedle/Getty

Special counsel Jack Smith is widening the probe into Donald Trump’s efforts to interfere in the 2020 election—and his handling of classified documents—to include local officials and representatives, with new subpoenas for communications between the former president and election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona; Wayne County, Michigan; Dane County, Wisconsin; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to a Washington Post report. The subpoenas are the first known records requests from Smith, who was added to the probe last month, the Post reported. The records requests reportedly require any communications between the officials and Trump and his close buddies from June 1, 2020 until Jan. 20, 2021, according to a copy of the subpoena sent to Dane County obtained by Axios.

Roger Smith
3d ago

I highly doubt this guy is doing anything with the maralago mess. He's on the hunt for all the Maga Republicans who refuse to bend the knee to the establishment. He's got less than 6 weeks to go before the Republicans take the house and potentially kneecap him through defunding.

David ree
2d ago

How about looking into what Hillary , Obama and Soros had to do with interfering with the 2020 and 2022 elections

Sojurn Sui Juris
2d ago

6 years of constant investigations into every aspect of Trump's life, sooner or later they will have to find something to put him in jail for..right? I'd hate to have pissed off the left bad enough to investigate me like that..I'd probably be in jail for the time I went fishing on an expired fishing license.

TheDailyBeast

