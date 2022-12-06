Goose Coming to Agora in March 2023
The Connecticut-based rock band Goose has just announced the dates of a 2023 spring tour that comes to the Agora on March 26. The trek continues to support the band's most recent album, last year's Dripfield .
A ticket request lottery for all newly announced shows began today, including the Goose show at the Agora , and will continue through 5 p.m. tomorrow. Lottery winners will be notified via email before the start of venue presales. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. A variety of VIP packages and accommodation discounts will also be available.
In support of building a safer and more supportive music industry through access to quality mental health care providers, Goose will donate $1 from each ticket to Backline , a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources.
