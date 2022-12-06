ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC correction captain fined after subordinates paid him via GoFundMe

By Ann Givens
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuGHq_0jZbwxbF00
A Correction Department badge on the uniform of an officer at the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center at Rikers Island.

A New York City correction captain will pay a $6,250 fine after he was suspended without pay in 2021 and accepted money from his subordinates through a GoFundMe campaign, city records showed.

Robert Alexis, who works in the Department of Correction Emergency Services Unit, which responds to emergencies ranging from fires to high security detainee transports, was suspended for use of excessive force, according to a city Conflict of Interest Board disposition. An officer who was Alexis’s subordinate then created a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Alexis along with four other Emergency Services Unit employees who had been suspended in connection with the same incident.

Alexis received more than $8,000 in the campaign, $6,250 of which came from 16 of his subordinates. He was made to pay back the money that came from his subordinates, the disposition said.

Alexis’s lawyer, James G. Frankie of Mineola, said Alexis wants to put the incident behind him.

“I don’t think he did anything so terrible,” Frankie said.

Comments / 5

Steven Prescott
3d ago

Just goes to show he wasn't a bad boss. I've had managers who I'd be happy to throw a few bucks towards their GoFundMe, and others who I would ignore if I was asked. How they wish to spend their money is on them. Micromanage the inmates in prison, not the guards who keep them in check.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Bronx man free after 22 years in prison for wrongful conviction

NEW YORK -- A Bronx man who spent nearly half his life in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit is now free. Andre Brown's smile stretched as far as his future as he embraced the two men who helped get him out of prison after 22 years. "I couldn't have made it without these guys," said Brown. In 1999, when Brown was a 22-year-old college student, he said he willingly went in for questioning about an attempted murder in the Bronx. Brown said he had nothing to do with the crime, but a year later he was sentenced to 40 years...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

MTA worker sues NYC after he was struck by train, lost part of one leg and shattered other

An MTA worker who lost part of his leg and shattered the other after getting struck by a train earlier this year filed a negligence lawsuit against the city Thursday. Andre Downes – a signal helper and flagger for the transit agency – was hit by a northbound express Q train as he and a crew were investigating a signal failure on the tracks near the 8th Street-NYU station on Jan. 9. Downes, 26, had to have part of his left leg amputated and he suffered multiple fractures in his right leg, according to his earlier case seeking surveillance footage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash

Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says

A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender.  Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight

NEW YORK, NY – A food delivery driver was attacked and robbed this week in the Bronx. On Friday, police released a video of the suspects captured on a nearby video surveillance system. According to police, the two suspects approached the 50-year-old male food delivery worker and assaulted him without provocation. The man was punched in the head. When he fell to the ground, police said the attackers began kicking him before robbing him of his possessions. The two men fled. At this time no arrests have been made and police are searching for two suspects, asking the public to The post NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

The Brooklyn DA is investigating a district leader. She tried to honor him.

Brooklyn Democratic District Leader Dionne Brown-Jordan tried to honor Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez at a holiday party – even as his office has an open investigation into allegations that Brown-Jordan nominated folks for county committee without their knowledge or consent, including a dead woman, as the Daily News reported. It may look like Brown-Jordan is trying to curry favor with the Democratic prosecutor, but Gonzalez’s team says he isn’t going, and has asked that his name be removed from the invite. Ironically, Brown-Jordan may have added Gonzalez’s name without his full knowledge or consent.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy