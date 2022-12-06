Two Lake Erie islands benefit from NOAA's record-setting coastline grant program

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — The Great Lakes region is one of several ecosystems around the United States dividing up a record amount of grant money from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to help improve the nation’s coastlines and make them more resilient to climate change.

NOAA on Tuesday announced another 88 grants in 29 states and U.S. territories totaling $136 million, of which about $93.7 million came from the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Congress approved about a year ago.

Put-in-Bay Township’s Scheeff East Point Preserve and the Middle Bass Island East Point Preserve were among eight recipients announced during the first round in August. They are part of the initiative, bringing this year’s federal grant total 2022 to $144 million.

Both South Bass Island and Middle Bass Island have undergone significant erosion.

NOAA is funding shoreline stabilization projects on those two islands and in other parts of the country through what it calls “a living shoreline” strategy that includes fallen trees and boulders “to stabilize existing shoreline and deflect wave energy” that causes erosion.

A $700,000 grant issued by NOAA was used to leverage $950,000 in matching funds, resulting in $1.65 million for the project. Money will be used to remove debris, plant native vegetation, and add beach materials as well, NOAA said.

In addition to stabilizing the South Bass Island shoreline, the project also aims to enhance wetland and aquatic habitat for native mussels and fish, the agency said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources funded similar work in 2021, when it announced plans to build a 1,450-foot armor stone revetment to protect Middle Bass Island’s Deist Road, which floods frequently and has a severely eroded embankment.

That was part of a $1.45 million package of state funds for erosion control. Money from that also was allocated for the Scheeff East Point Preserve on South Bass and the Cleveland East Point Preserve on Middle Bass for nature-based shoreline improvements.

The Put-in-Bay Park District said on its website that the Scheeff East Point Nature Preserve was the first property it acquired, and that its 1,700 feet of Lake Erie shoreline makes it “one of the last remaining natural settings for people to enjoy South Bass Island.”

NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad told reporters during a webinar the $136 million in grant money is the single largest allocation from the National Coastal Resilience Fund, created in 2018.

Grant money for the combined 96 projects generated another $97 million in matching contributions, providing a total impact of $241 million, according to NOAA and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

“We are embarking on a new era of conservation,” Mr. Spinrad said, explaining that the grants serve a dual purpose of enhancing shorelines and helping communities adapt to climate change.

“All of these projects are going to provide coastal resiliency and improve fish and wildlife habitat,” agreed Holly Barnford, the wildlife foundation’s chief conservation officer.

Other funding partners included the U.S. Department of Defense, Shell USA, TransRe, Oxy, and the Bezos Earth Fund.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law unleashes a historic opportunity for NOAA and our partners to make sure our coasts, and the communities and economies that depend on them, are ready and resilient in a changing climate,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a prepared statement.