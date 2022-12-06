ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put-in-bay, OH

Two Lake Erie islands benefit from NOAA's record-setting coastline grant program

By By Tom Henry / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333Y5e_0jZbwpXR00

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — The Great Lakes region is one of several ecosystems around the United States dividing up a record amount of grant money from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to help improve the nation’s coastlines and make them more resilient to climate change.

NOAA on Tuesday announced another 88 grants in 29 states and U.S. territories totaling $136 million, of which about $93.7 million came from the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Congress approved about a year ago.

Put-in-Bay Township’s Scheeff East Point Preserve and the Middle Bass Island East Point Preserve were among eight recipients announced during the first round in August. They are part of the initiative, bringing this year’s federal grant total 2022 to $144 million.

Both South Bass Island and Middle Bass Island have undergone significant erosion.

NOAA is funding shoreline stabilization projects on those two islands and in other parts of the country through what it calls “a living shoreline” strategy that includes fallen trees and boulders “to stabilize existing shoreline and deflect wave energy” that causes erosion.

A $700,000 grant issued by NOAA was used to leverage $950,000 in matching funds, resulting in $1.65 million for the project. Money will be used to remove debris, plant native vegetation, and add beach materials as well, NOAA said.

In addition to stabilizing the South Bass Island shoreline, the project also aims to enhance wetland and aquatic habitat for native mussels and fish, the agency said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources funded similar work in 2021, when it announced plans to build a 1,450-foot armor stone revetment to protect Middle Bass Island’s Deist Road, which floods frequently and has a severely eroded embankment.

That was part of a $1.45 million package of state funds for erosion control. Money from that also was allocated for the Scheeff East Point Preserve on South Bass and the Cleveland East Point Preserve on Middle Bass for nature-based shoreline improvements.

The Put-in-Bay Park District said on its website that the Scheeff East Point Nature Preserve was the first property it acquired, and that its 1,700 feet of Lake Erie shoreline makes it “one of the last remaining natural settings for people to enjoy South Bass Island.”

NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad told reporters during a webinar the $136 million in grant money is the single largest allocation from the National Coastal Resilience Fund, created in 2018.

Grant money for the combined 96 projects generated another $97 million in matching contributions, providing a total impact of $241 million, according to NOAA and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

“We are embarking on a new era of conservation,” Mr. Spinrad said, explaining that the grants serve a dual purpose of enhancing shorelines and helping communities adapt to climate change.

“All of these projects are going to provide coastal resiliency and improve fish and wildlife habitat,” agreed Holly Barnford, the wildlife foundation’s chief conservation officer.

Other funding partners included the U.S. Department of Defense, Shell USA, TransRe, Oxy, and the Bezos Earth Fund.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law unleashes a historic opportunity for NOAA and our partners to make sure our coasts, and the communities and economies that depend on them, are ready and resilient in a changing climate,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a prepared statement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqkt.com

Mount Hope Auction given 12 USDA citations for exotic animal and bird sale

The Mount Hope Auction is working with federal inspectors to address citations raised during an inspection in September of its exotic animal and bird sale. A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture outlines 12 citations, most of them dealing with the caging and handling of animals during the Mid-Ohio Alternative Animal and Bird Sale, which is held at the Mount Hope Auction three times a year. The most serious citation involved a dead ram found in the auction’s main barn. PETA, which sent out a news release highlighting the federal inspection report, had requested an investigation from the USDA after receiving separate footage from a Mount Hope auction held back in March.
MOUNT HOPE, OH
sciotopost.com

Recall – Ohio Medical Marijuana, “Power Plant” for Vaporization

OHIO – The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program (“MMCP”) is issuing a voluntary product recall on plant material products sold to dispensaries by cultivator, Green Investment Partners, LLC (“GIP”). GIP initiated the present recall and reported to MMCP that certain batches of medical marijuana plant material did not pass all state-required laboratory testing prior to distribution and sale to patients. Specifically, the recalled products do not meet state testing requirements for total yeast and mold. The MMCP is continuing to investigate and will issue an executive summary at the conclusion of the investigation.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all flags on the state’s public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff Wednesday in honor of those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Both the United States and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7. Japanese […]
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

1000+ properties in Lucas Co., including Rose Apartments, to be demolished with Ohio BUILDS funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 Ohio counties were announced for demolition Tuesday. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
kiss951.com

Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach

When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy