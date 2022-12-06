James Gunn is taking a fond look back at a classic cinematic take on Superman while simultaneously helping to map out the storied superhero’s path. The new co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios took to Twitter on Saturday to commemorate the 44th anniversary of Richard Donner’s Superman. The seminal comic book film, which hit theaters Dec. 10, 1978, went on to earn three Oscar nominations and marked Christopher Reeve’s star-making turn in the title role. More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Gunn Says DC Plan Will "Build Upon What Has Worked" and "Rectify What Has Not"Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not...

33 MINUTES AGO