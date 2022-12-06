Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Decatur man arrested on theft of propert, identity theft charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have arrested a man on theft of property and identity theft charges. On Aug. 8, a business owner in Decatur filed a report in reference involving a forged check drawn from their business account. After an investigation was conducted Kelvin...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 8
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 5 trespassing; Co. Rd. 264 theft of property, harassment; Co. Rd. 747 theft of property; Hwy 278 W theft of property; Co. Rd. 850 unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 781 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1635 December 6 criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 616 burglary; Co. Rd. 1555 criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1282 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 866 harassment; Co. Rd. 109 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1141 December 7 receiving stolen property; Co. Rd. 109 selling/distributing drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana; Hwy 69 S harassment;...
wbontv.com
Cartersville men facing drug charges after traffic stop
Two Cartersville men face meth and heroin possession charges following a traffic stop by Garrard Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies. Cameron and Arnold Amburgey were passengers in a car that was stopped on Cartersville Road Tuesday night. According to Deputy Willards report, he and his K-9 partner Murphy located quantities...
Man shot, killed during interaction with law enforcement in Blount County
A man is dead following a shooting in Blount County that involved law enforcement Wednesday.
ABC 33/40 News
18-wheeler driver involved in Centre wreck claimed medical issue, blacked out before crash
The driver of an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer that pinned a car against the Cherokee County Health and Rehab Center claimed to have experienced a medical issue and blacked out before crashing, according to Randy Mayorga, Chief Investigator with the Centre Police Department. "It is strongly believed after speaking with the driver...
WAAY-TV
Coroner IDs victim in DeKalb County death investigation; sheriff says foul play suspected
The DeKalb County coroner has identified the woman at the center of a death investigation in Collinsville. Sandra Jelks, 62, is the person whose body was found about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on Watts Avenue, said Coroner Tom Wilson. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden told WAAY 31 that Jelks died from...
wvtm13.com
Suspect identity released in shooting incident involving law enforcement officer in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: December 8, 2022: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) continues to investigate the shooting incident involving a Blount County Sheriff's deputy and Hayden Police officer Dec. 7. ALEA identified the deceased suspect as Stephen Bentley, 34. No officers were...
wbrc.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
WDEF
Deputies arrest suspect after search at East Brainerd fatal stabbing
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal stabbing Wednesday evening in East Brainerd. Deputies responded to a neighborhood on Safari Drive around 5PM. Officers found a dead victim inside, but are not releasing further details at this point. They say a suspect...
December 6, 2022 Calhoun County Sheriff Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Woman bites officer during arrest
A Huntsville Police officer had to be treated for minor injuries after they were bit during an arrest. Officers were called to the 4800 block of University Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a fight call. While officers were there, they say Lauraine Simington, 40, became combative. Police say...
Man accused of buying an RV with counterfeit money in DeKalb County caught in Kentucky
A Tennessee man has been captured in Kentucky after police say he bought an RV from residents in DeKalb County with fake money.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County woman killed in Cullman County crash
A Morgan County woman was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash. Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville was critically injured when the 2007 Ford Fusion she was driving was struck by another vehicle about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Vinson was taken to University of...
WTVCFOX
Convicted felon arrested in Collegedale, drugs found in home, sheriff says
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A convicted felon faces several charges after authorities say they found him with a handgun and narcotics during a traffic stop. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says deputies arrested 35-year-old Victor Castaneda on December 1st. HCSO says they got a tip that Castaneda was in...
Four men charged with bribery and using position for personal gain in Limestone County
Multiple Limestone County men have been arrested and charged with bribery of public servants and using their position for personal gain, while one was charged with promoting prison contraband.
eastridgenewsonline.com
One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd
One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
mymix1041.com
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms one dead, one in custody in fatal stabbing
UAS (Drone) Unit. Deputies say one individual was found deceased at the scene. After a ground search lasting approximately 1.5 hours, the suspect who ran from the residence was captured by HCSO personnel. The suspect, Sean Little (Born 1984), has been arrested in connection to the incident and charged with...
wrganews.com
27-year-old Rome man arrested for Aggravated Assualt Charges
A 27-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for aggravated assault. According to Floyd County Jail records, Michael Wayne Huskins Jr. of a Crescent Avenue address allegedly pointed a gun at two victims at his home. Huskins is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.
Comments / 1