Dekalb County, AL

WAFF

Decatur man arrested on theft of propert, identity theft charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have arrested a man on theft of property and identity theft charges. On Aug. 8, a business owner in Decatur filed a report in reference involving a forged check drawn from their business account. After an investigation was conducted Kelvin...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   Incidents  December 5  trespassing; Co. Rd. 264 theft of property, harassment; Co. Rd. 747 theft of property; Hwy 278 W theft of property; Co. Rd. 850 unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 781  theft of property; Co. Rd. 1635  December 6  criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 616 burglary; Co. Rd. 1555 criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1282  domestic violence; Co. Rd. 866 harassment; Co. Rd. 109 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1141  December 7  receiving stolen property; Co. Rd. 109  selling/distributing drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana; Hwy 69 S harassment;...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbontv.com

Cartersville men facing drug charges after traffic stop

Two Cartersville men face meth and heroin possession charges following a traffic stop by Garrard Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies. Cameron and Arnold Amburgey were passengers in a car that was stopped on Cartersville Road Tuesday night. According to Deputy Willards report, he and his K-9 partner Murphy located quantities...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wbrc.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

December 6, 2022 Calhoun County Sheriff Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Woman bites officer during arrest

A Huntsville Police officer had to be treated for minor injuries after they were bit during an arrest. Officers were called to the 4800 block of University Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a fight call. While officers were there, they say Lauraine Simington, 40, became combative. Police say...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County woman killed in Cullman County crash

A Morgan County woman was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash. Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville was critically injured when the 2007 Ford Fusion she was driving was struck by another vehicle about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Vinson was taken to University of...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
eastridgenewsonline.com

One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd

One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

27-year-old Rome man arrested for Aggravated Assualt Charges

A 27-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for aggravated assault. According to Floyd County Jail records, Michael Wayne Huskins Jr. of a Crescent Avenue address allegedly pointed a gun at two victims at his home. Huskins is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.
ROME, GA

