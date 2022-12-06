CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 5 trespassing; Co. Rd. 264 theft of property, harassment; Co. Rd. 747 theft of property; Hwy 278 W theft of property; Co. Rd. 850 unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 781 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1635 December 6 criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 616 burglary; Co. Rd. 1555 criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1282 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 866 harassment; Co. Rd. 109 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1141 December 7 receiving stolen property; Co. Rd. 109 selling/distributing drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana; Hwy 69 S harassment;...

