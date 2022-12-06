Read full article on original website
Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon Have Only 1 Engine Option, Here’s Why
Chevy and GMC have always had similar options for their pickup trucks. The post Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon Have Only 1 Engine Option, Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A History of the Manual Transmission
Here's a look at the history of the manual transmission in the automotive industry, from its invention date to its current use in models. The post A History of the Manual Transmission appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Manual returns to Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat for final shift
The Dodge Challenger is on its way out after the 2023 model year, along with the related Charger, and just in time for the final year, the Challenger SRT Hellcat will be available once again with a manual transmission. The manual was dropped from the Challenger SRT Hellcat for the...
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
2023 Chevy Colorado: A New Midsize Single-Minded Pickup Truck
What makes the new 2023 Chevy Colorado a better truck than before? Find out for yourself. The post 2023 Chevy Colorado: A New Midsize Single-Minded Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
2023 Ford F-150 Challenges the 2023 Ram 1500
Check out this 2023 Ford F-150 vs. 2023 Ram 1500 head-to-head comparison and find out what each pickup truck has to offer. The post 2023 Ford F-150 Challenges the 2023 Ram 1500 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Test if Your Engine Woes Are Caused by a Bad Ignition Coil
If you are struggling with poor idle or starting, it might be time to test your ignition coil. The post Test if Your Engine Woes Are Caused by a Bad Ignition Coil appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Keeping Your Worn Michelins Might Be Better Than Going Cheap and New
If you need a set of brand-new high-end tires, you’re probably looking at spending around $1,000. They’ll likely handle and perform better, last longer, and some all-seasons may even be good enough to justify not buying a set of dedicated winter tires, but that’s still a lot of money. In a hypothetical scenario where your old ones are starting to wear out, but you can’t afford a new set, should you just keep driving on them or replace them with something cheaper?
Maint. and Repair Costs of 2007 Toyota Highlander at 120K Miles - Surprises Continue
We update our long-term test of the 2007 Toyota Highlander. This time we tally up the repair and maintenance costs at 120,000 miles. The cost will shock you. Torque News created a story in March of 2019 detailing the total costs for all repairs and maintenance work required to keep a 2007 Toyota Highlander Sport in top condition over 100,000 miles. The surprise was that the total came to a whopping $14,029. We thought it would be a good idea to keep our tally of the repair and maintenance costs rolling, and we’ve just hit 120,000 miles. There have been more unexpected high repair costs along with the expected maintenance costs.
Only 1 Detroit Automaker Builds a True Hybrid Pickup Truck
If you're dreaming of an efficient and powerful hybrid truck hailing from Detroit, you don't have many options. The post Only 1 Detroit Automaker Builds a True Hybrid Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
