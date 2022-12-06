Read full article on original website
Related
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Will Estes Says The Blue Bloods Cast Has A Running Gag If A Dinner Scene Line Is Messed Up
You don't have to be a fan of "Blue Bloods" to know it's all about family. The long-running CBS police procedural, currently in its 13th Season, regularly espouses the idea of family in its plots and themes — even in its basic premise. And nowhere is this idea established more firmly than in the regular Reagan family Sunday dinners.
Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere
CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes And Kelsey Asbille Gush Over Their Wonderful Partnership On The Show - Exclusive
On "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille play husband and wife Kayce and Monica Dutton, who have experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past five seasons. From Kayce's ongoing internal struggle over whether the Dutton family legacy is more important than his wife's Tribal Nation to losing a newborn baby at the beginning of Season 5, the couple always seems to be in a state of flux. Still, the pair are deeply in love.
Topher Grace Has A Hard Time Watching That '70s Show Reruns Because Of The Nostalgia Factor
Everyone loves reruns. It's the only thing we have to stay close to those characters, long after their storyline has ended. As anyone who's rewatched old sitcoms like "That '70s Show" should know, audiences can reflect on that period of their lives when they first started watching it; the nostalgia factor is a strong drive for why people tend to enjoy reruns. There's an element of comfort involved from that leftover nostalgia that just rescues us if we're feeling down. It's also a great way to take you back; plus, those great lines weren't meant to just be laughed at once! But what does one of the lead stars from that aforementioned series think about all that?
Big Sky Fans Can't Stop Talking About The Paige And Buck Twist Ending In Season 3 Episode 10
One of the oldest wells that television producers have gone to over the decades has been literature, and the same is true of ABC's crime-drama "Big Sky." Based on "The Highway" series of books by C.J. Box (via Distractify), the show follows ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they set out to solve cases and do the right thing for those involved in Lewis and Clark County.
Trevor Noah's Emotional Goodbye To The Daily Show Hit Us In The Feels
Given the unenviable task of replacing Jon Stewart as the host of "The Daily Show," Trevor Noah carried the Comedy Central flagship late-night news program through the next seven years with a quiet charm and deftly deployed gentle cynicism, giving the show both a new face and a slightly different direction and focus from its Stewart years. After an initial audience adjustment period and slight ratings dip, in recent seasons, "The Daily Show" has rebounded to Stewart-era numbers (via RatingGraph.com).
The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10
Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Hugh Rowland Initially Thought The Call About Ice Road Truckers Was A Prank
As reality television has exploded in popularity over the last couple of decades, some networks have discovered that they can make easy programming simply by filming aspects of people's lives like their relationships or their professions. This is absolutely the case with "Ice Road Truckers," History Channel's pulse-pounding show that follows the high-octane thrills of driving big rigs down some of the most dangerous roads in Canada and the United States.
'House of the Dragon' cocreator Ryan Condal reveals deleted Baela and Rhaenys scene
At HBO's "Game of Thrones" convention in Los Angeles, the showrunner unveiled a scene that he still considers "canon" between the two women.
Mayim Bialik Loves The Stage Play-Like Nature Of Call Me Kat's Sitcom Format
Mayim Bialik's television presence has increased dramatically since her debut as the titular star of NBC's "Blossom." Her eccentric and lovable role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the long-running and wildly successful sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" transformed her into a household name, paving the way for even more success. From there, the esteemed actress co-hosted "Jeopardy!" while starring in her very own show "Call Me Kat" on Fox.
Ghosts Star Rose McIver Went To Battle As A Power Ranger Before The Hit Sitcom
Actress Rose McIver has a penchant for working in genre television. Whether it's communicating with spirits or battling giant monsters, McIver has done it all within the genre realm. She currently stars in CBS's remake of "Ghosts," a series in which a couple moves into an old home, only to find they are not alone. McIver plays Sam, who, after recovering from an accident that puts her in a coma, gains the ability to see and communicate with ghosts. And there are plenty of restless spirits residing in her new home.
Lance Barber Considers Young Sheldon A Jackpot Of A Job
"Young Sheldon" is one of the most popular shows on television and its success is partially due to the show's origin as a prequel to "The Big Bang Theory." Both shows center around Sheldon Cooper — a brilliant yet socially awkward physicist — but give viewers a look at different points in his life, with "The Big Bang Theory" focusing on his adult life and "Young Sheldon" following him as a child.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0