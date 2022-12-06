ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Relax Inn about to be demolished, making way for The Point apartments and retail

By Contributed, John Bailey, jdruckenmiller
 4 days ago
The former Relax Inn at Martha Berry and Fifth Avenue is about to be reduced to rubble to make way for The Point. Equipment is on site and developers hope to have structures down before the end of the month. John Bailey

Demolition is about to begin on the former Relax Inn and surrounding buildings, with construction of The Point up next.

An excavator was on site Tuesday with a goal of “all vertical demolition done by the end of December,” says Craig McDaniel, who’s wearing two hats on this one: a Realtor with Toles, Temple & Wright behind the property sale and a Rome City Commission member who’s campaigned to clean up the Martha Berry corridor.

Often dubbed as “the rooms,” the peach-painted Relax Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard — one of several hotels with a notorious reputation for illicit activity — was closed in January. Since then, the project has been moving through rezoning and other required hearings. Fencing has been up for months.

McDaniel speculates the buildings will fall quickly, with debris removal perhaps taking a bit longer. He’ll know more by next week but says the development team could hold a groundbreaking before Jan. 1.

Some of the plans have been revised, including more ground parking vs. a planned two-story garage.

“They’re moving forward with a much bigger footprint,” McDaniel says.

Financing is just about complete as well, he adds.

The developer is Atlanta-based 33 Holdings and the campus covers the triangle formed by Martha Berry, North Fifth Avenue and West 11th Street. Initial plans included 200 apartments and 20,000 square feet of retail space.

The areas along Martha Berry Boulevard and North Broad Street have long been the target for incentivized development.

Much of the Martha Berry corridor is located in a Tax Allocation District as well as a designated federal opportunity zone, essentially meaning developers get financial breaks to build in specific communities.

Tax allocation districts incentivize developers by allowing the increased property taxes to be funneled back into the project for a set period of years. Many local TADs have been approved in areas with heavy traffic — for example, the shopping centers off Riverside Parkway and Hicks Drive — but they are designed to spur development in underserved areas.

