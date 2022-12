Ray Washburne, president of Highland Park Village, will be inducted into the North Texas Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame on May 3. Washburne is recognized for his leadership of the oldest shopping center in the U.S., Highland Park Village, which he acquired in 2009 with his wife, Heather, and Elisa and Stephen Summers. Washburne is also the CEO of Charter Holdings, a private Dallas-based real estate investment company, and co-founder and co-owner of M Crowd Restaurant Group, which operates Mi Cocina and The Mercury.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO