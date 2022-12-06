ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
WLKY.com

WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky

SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
SACRAMENTO, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Leak in boiler system floods Crittenden Courthouse

Flooding caused issues at the Crittenden County Courthouse on Wednesday. Staff arrived Wednesday morning to find flooded floors in the circuit court office. The cause was apparently a leaky pipe from a new boiler system that's being installed. The rest of the courthouse stayed open, but water was shut off...
wymt.com

State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. Ball said that through her staff’s efforts, her office has returned a record amount of unclaimed property to the rightful owners. Ball is a Republican in her second...
fox56news.com

Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
KFVS12

Kentucky awarded $5.8M for “Internet for All” funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8M to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth. The grant comes after the state applied for and was awarded the funding through...
thunderboltradio.com

Graves County Announces New Jobs

Graves County will have new jobs thanks to the announcement of a new industry. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Osmundson Manufacturing Company will build a new facility, with a $12.5 million dollar investment and 80 quality jobs. The company’s investment will include the purchase of nearly 35 acres...
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky utility sales tax can be avoided: Here’s how

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Utility customers around Kentucky will soon see another tax tacked onto their bill — unless they fill out an exemption form. At the start of next year, only a person’s primary residence will be exempt from sales tax on utility services, including electric bills. Kenergy, one of the Commonwealth’s large electric […]
wdrb.com

Mayfield community remembers, honors those lost a year ago from deadly tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been one year since a long-track tornado ripped through parts of western Kentucky. One of the hardest hit areas was the small city of Mayfield. The candle factory is just one place where the devastation was heartbreaking. The tornado slammed into the factory with more than 100 people still inside.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah City Clerk receives training award

Paducah's City Clerk was honored by the Kentucky League of Cities for advanced training. Lindsay Parish received the Level I Achievement in City Governance award. To reach that level, Parish had to complete a minimum of 30 hours of training and three hours of training in ethics. Kentucky League of...
PADUCAH, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now

ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
14news.com

Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Trauma and uneasiness came in the days that followed the December 10 tornado. Southside Elementary in Nortonville became a hub to help those going through their worst moments. Principal Erika Stark and the staff at Southside worked to help provide a backbone for the community.
NORTONVILLE, KY

