wpsdlocal6.com
Millions of dollars raised for tornado victims in Mayfield have yet to go out
MAYFIELD, KY — The efforts of many and millions of dollars: That's what it's going to take to ramp up rebuilding efforts in communities like Mayfield after the Dec. 10 2021 tornado. Money has been put toward recovery efforts, like local long term recovery groups. But how much of that has been distributed so far?
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
wymt.com
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars in federal funding for ‘internet for all’ initiative
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is getting some serious funding to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $6 million federal “Internet for All” grant. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity,...
WLKY.com
WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky
SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
wdrb.com
Some Kentuckians who own multiple residences may have to pay new utility tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky, including a new sales tax on power bills. But it doesn't apply to all Kentuckians. Residents will be paying less income tax starting in January. "We are a poor state, we can't tax our...
westkentuckystar.com
Leak in boiler system floods Crittenden Courthouse
Flooding caused issues at the Crittenden County Courthouse on Wednesday. Staff arrived Wednesday morning to find flooded floors in the circuit court office. The cause was apparently a leaky pipe from a new boiler system that's being installed. The rest of the courthouse stayed open, but water was shut off...
'Please God, don't let this happen again': Revisiting western Kentucky one year after deadly tornadoes
For the survivors who stayed after the tornadoes touched down last December, the past several months have been filled with grief and hope. Late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through several western Kentucky communities. Dozens of Kentuckians were killed and hundreds of lives were forever...
New lawsuit filed by workers of Kentucky candle factory hit by tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. — A group of workers who claim they were not allowed to leave a Kentucky candle factory before a tornado destroyed the building have filed a second lawsuit against the company. The suit filed Thursday in Graves County accuses Mayfield Consumer Products and one of its supervisors...
wymt.com
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. Ball said that through her staff’s efforts, her office has returned a record amount of unclaimed property to the rightful owners. Ball is a Republican in her second...
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
wdrb.com
1 year after devastating Kentucky tornado, Dawson Springs rebuilding homes and lives
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Dawson Springs community lost 14 people to the tornado that devastated the town on Dec. 10, 2021. Meredith Hyde is a Dawson Springs resident. She says, "We went out of the house. You just heard screaming and yelling and you heard help me. Gas lines busted up the road."
KFVS12
Kentucky awarded $5.8M for “Internet for All” funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8M to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth. The grant comes after the state applied for and was awarded the funding through...
thunderboltradio.com
Graves County Announces New Jobs
Graves County will have new jobs thanks to the announcement of a new industry. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Osmundson Manufacturing Company will build a new facility, with a $12.5 million dollar investment and 80 quality jobs. The company’s investment will include the purchase of nearly 35 acres...
WTVF
Woman works to rebuild Dawson Springs park after Western Kentucky tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tabatha Adams of Dawson Springs was already a busy mom, business owner, and new Rotary Club president. But on the night of December 10, when tornadoes tore through her town, she became a helper. "We drove into town to look for some friends...
Kentucky utility sales tax can be avoided: Here’s how
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Utility customers around Kentucky will soon see another tax tacked onto their bill — unless they fill out an exemption form. At the start of next year, only a person’s primary residence will be exempt from sales tax on utility services, including electric bills. Kenergy, one of the Commonwealth’s large electric […]
KFVS12
Board to decide on removing Paducah Commissioner from office over text with racist overtones
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners met for more than two hours in closed session on Wednesday, December 7, to discuss issues they say could lead to the discipline or removal of a City Commissioner. They were discussing the Commissioner David Guess and a series of text...
wdrb.com
Mayfield community remembers, honors those lost a year ago from deadly tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been one year since a long-track tornado ripped through parts of western Kentucky. One of the hardest hit areas was the small city of Mayfield. The candle factory is just one place where the devastation was heartbreaking. The tornado slammed into the factory with more than 100 people still inside.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah City Clerk receives training award
Paducah's City Clerk was honored by the Kentucky League of Cities for advanced training. Lindsay Parish received the Level I Achievement in City Governance award. To reach that level, Parish had to complete a minimum of 30 hours of training and three hours of training in ethics. Kentucky League of...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now
ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Trauma and uneasiness came in the days that followed the December 10 tornado. Southside Elementary in Nortonville became a hub to help those going through their worst moments. Principal Erika Stark and the staff at Southside worked to help provide a backbone for the community.
