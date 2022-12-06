Britain should maintain its influence around the world by making lasting partnerships with up-and-coming states across Latin America, Asia and Africa, the foreign secretary will argue in his first major speech. James Cleverly, who campaigned for Brexit in 2016, will say the UK is ready to make “investments of faith” in non-traditional allies as part of a long-term foreign policy designed to last for decades. But he risks inflaming the row over the correct use of foreign aid by suggesting it could help develop those relationships, alongside trade and closer cultural ties.The speech on Monday will come two weeks...

32 MINUTES AGO