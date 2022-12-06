ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingwood, WV

WVNews

All is calm, all is bright: live nativity, light displays in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Local churches, organizations and businesses are presenting lots of holiday cheer, with several happening this weekend. Churches are hosting live Nativity scenes and activities. Also, many residents spreading the joy of the Christmas season with light displays. Continue reading here to learn more about...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Saturday

Reynoldsville VFD annual Santa Food Drive, 9 a.m. Fire Department to fire access; fire access to Sun Valley. East to Davisson Run Road to U.S. 19, Old Davisson Run, west on Sun Valley, Sycamore Road, Jarvisville Road to Turtle Tree, Marshville Road to Marshville Community, New Creek, fire station. Santa will give small treats to children.
REYNOLDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Buckhannon native begins ALS Christmas Angel program

BUCKHANNON— Seth Poling, a Buckhannon native, has started ALS Christmas Angel, which sponsors another West Virginian living with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Poling has been living with ALS since his diagnosis in 2017. Poling wants to help a fellow ALS warrior in need this Christmas season.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

The holidays are here, and so is the fun in Mountaineer Country!

Holiday season is coming in hot and so are activities all around Preston County. Check out the drive-through nativity to learn about the story of Christmas, snap pictures with holiday figures, eat alongside friends and family, and visit with Santa Claus. There are so many opportunities to be involved all month long.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Buckhannon-Upshur swimming travel to Elkins for meet

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV NEWS) – The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers (Bucs) swim team lead by notable seniors Cadence Vincent and Preston Bennett competed at a dual meet against Elkins High School Wednesday, December 7, seeing them complete scores of 63 for the girls and 43 for the boys. The Girls Relay...
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

PATCH receives funding from Women's Giving Circle

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Planned Approach to Community Health (PATCH) Coalition of Taylor County was the recipient of a grant that will help to propel their programs into the new year. The coalition was one of seven recipients of awards from The Women’s Giving Circle of North...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Community calendar 12.09

• The Kingwood Public Library’s annual Children’s Christmas Party for newborn through age 13 will be held 10 a.m. til noon. A movie will not be shown this year. There will be special events, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Call the library to register, at 304-329-1499.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Terra Alta Civic Club meets goal to place wreaths on veterans' graves

TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club has announced that its goal to cover the veteran’s graves in the Terra Alta Cemetery has been reached. More than 600 wreaths are on their way from Maine being driven by a volunteer driver. They are due on Saturday. Also, on Saturday, volunteers will be planting flags to mark where the wreaths will be placed on Dec. 17.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

WVU Extension invites youths to explore computer science at 4-H Code Camp

WESTON — From smartwatches and robots to video games and apps — today’s digital world runs on code. At West Virginia University Extension’s 4-H Code Camp, youth from across the state will have the opportunity to learn one of the world’s most in-demand skills through fun, hands-on coding activities.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Preston native named to state DHHR post

CHARLESTON — Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Preston County native Nicholas Stuchell as interim commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. This appointment is effective immediately and is part of DHHR’s...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Sandra Susette Rapp

Sandra Susette Rapp, 68, of Buckhannon, entered into eternal slumber on Thursday, December 8, 2022, while a resident at Holbrook Health Care. She was born on May 5, 1954, in Inglewood, Calif., a daughter of the late William Wilson and Dixie Lane Hoover. Along with her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Hoover, and one infant son, Donald Rapp.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Lessons Learned

Recently Allia Shaver, student journalist, and I interviewed Heather Baston Hull, producer of the movie “In God’s Time” being filmed by JC Films in Buckhannon in the Fall of 2022, and her son Brody Hull, an actor in the film. Allia: “In God’s Time” is already very...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Bobcats fall to Alderson Broaddus, 78-62 in MEC matchup

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The West Virginia Wesleyan (WVWC) Bobcats men’s basketball team came up short against Alderson Broaddus at home on Wednesday, December 7 with a final score of 78-62. A trio of Bobcats managed to put-up double-digit figures in the loss. Freshman forward D’Vante Rivera, finishing with 17 points, graduate student guard Darius Green, who finished with 13 points and freshman forward Curtis Litton, who finished with 10 points, all racked up double digit scoring in the loss to Alderson Broaddus.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Penn St. 74, No. 17 Illinois 59

PENN ST. (7-3) Funk 7-11 0-0 20, Pickett 9-17 2-4 20, Wynter 0-3 0-0 0, Dread 5-9 0-0 15, Lundy 5-9 6-6 16, Clary 0-2 0-0 0, Mahaffey 1-2 0-0 3, Njie 0-1 0-0 0, Lilley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 8-10 74.
PENN, PA

