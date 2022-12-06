The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811

