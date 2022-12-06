ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Ohio State Football: 3 Surprise Buckeye Players for the Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl at the end of the month. Here are three surprise players for the game. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have their work cut out for them in the Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs come in as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and they will most certainly be the best team that Ohio State has seen to date.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment

Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff

It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class

Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3

The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message

NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To ESPN's Announcers Decision

With the bowl season set to begin next week, ESPN has unveiled its commentator teams for all 40 postseason games. The bowl season will kick off next Friday with two games. Miami (OH) and UAB will square off in the Bahamas Bowl, and No. 25 UTSA and No. 24 Troy will meet in the Cure Bowl.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Basketball upends top-ranked Houston

Alabama basketball gritted out another win over the number-one team in the country on Saturday afternoon. This time, it traveled into the home arena of the Houston Cougars and left with a 71-65 victory. The Tide fell behind by as much as 15 in the second half, but matched Houston’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

CBS Analyst Predicting Major College Football Playoff Upset

The College Football Playoff is still a few weeks away, but one analyst is already calling for a major upset. CBS sports analyst Barrett Sallee believes the Ohio State Buckeyes will take down the reigning champions. Sallee thinks the Georgia Bulldogs secondary will be the downfall for Kirby Smart and company.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

