Ohio State Football could grab QB from transfer portal
The 2022 season is far from over for the Ohio State football team. They have a chance to pull off the ultimate redemption story, starting by beating Georiga on New Year’s Eve. But they still have eyes as to how they want to fill out their roster for next season.
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
Will the Ohio State Buckeyes' star QB C.J. Stroud be the first QB picked in NFL draft?
Ohio State football still has at most two games left of the 2022 schedule. But the 2023 NFL draft is approaching quickly. According to most mock drafts, the Buckeyes are set to have multiple first-round picks for the second-straight season after both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were selected in the first 11 picks in 2021.
Ohio State Football: 3 Surprise Buckeye Players for the Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl at the end of the month. Here are three surprise players for the game. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have their work cut out for them in the Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs come in as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and they will most certainly be the best team that Ohio State has seen to date.
5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment
Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff
It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
Ohio State Reportedly Makes Significant Coaching Decision After Losing Key Assistant
Earlier this week, Ohio State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson left Columbus to take a head coaching job with Tulsa. The Buckeyes have replaced one of Wilson's positions with an internal promotion, bumping Keenan Bailey up to tight ends coach. Bailey was serving as senior advisor to the head...
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class
Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3
The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message
NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
Football World Reacts To ESPN's Announcers Decision
With the bowl season set to begin next week, ESPN has unveiled its commentator teams for all 40 postseason games. The bowl season will kick off next Friday with two games. Miami (OH) and UAB will square off in the Bahamas Bowl, and No. 25 UTSA and No. 24 Troy will meet in the Cure Bowl.
Alabama Basketball upends top-ranked Houston
Alabama basketball gritted out another win over the number-one team in the country on Saturday afternoon. This time, it traveled into the home arena of the Houston Cougars and left with a 71-65 victory. The Tide fell behind by as much as 15 in the second half, but matched Houston’s...
Ohio State Basketball Starter Out Dealing With Family Matter
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without a key player for tonight's home game against Rutgers. Starting guard Isaac Likekele has “gone home to Texas to attend to a family matter,” the team announced on Thursday. Likekele, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, is averaging 4.5 points, 6.3...
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud 'blessed' to be back at Heisman Trophy ceremony for second consecutive year
NEW YORK — There aren’t many firsts left for Ohio State football players. After 132 years of competing, that tends to be the case. But when quarterback C.J. Stroud was named a Heisman Trophy finalist this week, it was a first in Buckeye history. With that announcement, Stroud...
CBS Analyst Predicting Major College Football Playoff Upset
The College Football Playoff is still a few weeks away, but one analyst is already calling for a major upset. CBS sports analyst Barrett Sallee believes the Ohio State Buckeyes will take down the reigning champions. Sallee thinks the Georgia Bulldogs secondary will be the downfall for Kirby Smart and company.
Letters: Trustees have thrown OSU off tracks. Treatment of Kristina Johnson latest example
Ohio has many assets that can offer a bright future-with the exception of its governance, a small-minded, petty, and provincial body of Republican lawmakers. Ohio State University is losing a president who was leading us to that bright future. Is what happened an example of short-sighted pettiness by some of...
Tyreek Hill on pace to make Mike McDaniel Dolphins prophecy a reality
In a recent interview, Tyreek Hill revealed how Mike McDaniel eerily predicted what Hill could accomplish this season with impeccable accuracy. Mike McDaniel has proven to be an offensive savant, his system turning around the Miami Dolphins in a matter of months. For anyone familiar with McDaniel, this is to...
