Michael Jackson Was The Most Influential Entertainer Of The 20th Century & Shaped The Future Of Music, Dance & Film
Michael Jackson was the most influential entertainer of the 20th century! Top critics, scholars, showbiz insiders — and the Guinness Book of World Records — believe MJ shaped the future of music, dance, film and fashion with his genius and talent. During his too-short life, Michael produced 13 no. 1 tunes. since his death, his recordings are still red-hot and he's sold more than 750 Million albums worldwide! But Michael's cultural impact runs much deeper. acclaimed jazz choreographer Ginger Cox insists the Moonwalker's fluid grace inspired generations of dancers, and the instructor of new York's Broadway Dance center proclaims Jackson...
tvinsider.com
Yakira Chambers, ‘Insecure’ Actress & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Story Editor Dies After Collapsing Outside Mall
NCIS: Hawai’i writer and story editor Yakira Chambers has died at the age of 42 after collapsing outside a mall. According to Deadline, Chambers’ preliminary cause of death is acute asphyxiation, a condition that’s caused by lack of oxygen. She was with her mother outside a mall in Newport Beach, California, on Wednesday, November 30, when she began having breathing difficulties and then collapsed.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders says the band would be ‘interested’ in writing a Bond theme
Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders says the band would be “interested” in writing a James Bond theme song.Helders was discussing the Sheffield band’s seventh studio album The Car during an interview with NME after the publication named it album of the year.Asked if the band would ever make a Bond theme song, Helders said: “I’m sure it’s something we would still be interested in, but I don’t think it’s officially been proposed.”The drummer then joked that he believed frontman Alex Turner was already writing tunes that sound like Bond songs.“However, it is almost like Alex is already writing Bond...
ICYMI: MADAMENOIRE Chats With Inayah, Jermaine Dupri And More At The 2022 Soul Train Music Awards
MADAMENOIRE spoke with Inayah, Jermaine Dupri, and more while attending the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards. Check out our favorite highlights inside!
nftevening.com
Steve Aoki x 3LAU Form Cryptopunk DJ Supergroup: PUNX
NFT champions and prolific electronic musicians Steve Aoki & 3Lau team up to form PUNX – a web3 CryptoPunk supergroup! The music NFT duo will use their CryptoPunk NFT PFPs to draw inspiration for the partnership. The Grammy-nominated Steve Aoki & chart-topping 3Lau are two of web3’s most prominent music NFT proponents and entrepreneurs. Read on to learn more about how this supergroup operates and how this is a special music NFT link up!
Complex
Tyler, the Creator Tells Fans to ‘Go Study’ Missy Elliott’s Music
It’s impossible to overstate the importance of the Missy Elliott catalog. In short, the celebrated artist’s boundary-pushing work is still routinely cited as among the most influential creations of their time, including by Megan Thee Stallion and more. On Wednesday, Tyler, the Creator took such talk a step further by urging fans to “go study” Missy’s entire discography.
Fans treated to epic matches at wrestling show
A packed house at Monroe's FOP Hall enjoyed a full night of pro wrestling Nov. 30 at Insane Wrestling Revolution's IWR 16 — Goresgiving. Fans came in droves and really outdid themselves cheering, chanting and donating over two full carts of food and toys for the Insane Food & Toy Drive to benefit...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 of the Must-See Performances From This Year’s Ceremony
Just because the Soul Train Awards 2022 are over doesn’t mean the music has to stop. In honor of yet another fantastic celebration of soul and r&b hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable performances from that night. From veteran musician Chanté Moore to gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, this year’s event featured several industry heavy hitters.
soultracks.com
First Listen: Mariah brings in the Christmas season with sweet "Silent Night"
(December 3, 2022) The emergence of young singer and songwriter Mariah Hester, aka Mariah., has been one of the notable developments of 2022 in indie soul music. The Louisiana-based performer received a nomination for Best New Artist in the SoulTracks Readers’ Choice Awards, and made a dent on the charts with quite varied performances on “Material Girl” and “Bizness.”
AdWeek
e.l.f. Cosmetics, Meghan Trainor, The Weather Channel Forecast an e.l.f.ing Glow Storm
What do you get when you combine beauty and skincare brand e.l.f. Cosmetics, Grammy Award-winning artist Meghan Trainor and The Weather Channel? An e.l.f.ing glow storm. In a campaign kicking off Thursday on e.l.f.’s social channels on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube, as well as Trainor’s TikTok channel, Trainor uses a “special radiance report” to break the news of an impending e.l.f.ing glow storm, noting that Halo Glow Liquid Filter is back in stock on e.l.f.’s.
TODAY.com
'Phantom of the Opera' star Quentin Oliver Lee, 34, dies of colon cancer
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died at the age of 34. The star, who was best known for taking on the titular role in a touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” died of colon cancer on Thursday, Dec. 1. Lee’s...
CoinDesk
Steve Aoki and 3LAU Launch PUNX Music Project Using CryptoPunks IP
DJs and NFT enthusiasts Steve Aoki and Justin "3LAU" Blau have teamed up on a conceptual music and art project called PUNX, inspired by their own CryptoPunks non-fungible tokens (NFT). According to a press release, the project will be "an innovative audio-visual IRL-meets-metaverse supergroup" that uses the duo's CryptoPunks in...
Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
World Screen News
Banijay Options CJ ENM’s The Genius Game
Banijay has inked an option deal for CJ ENM’s survival game-show format The Genius Game for adaptation in the U.K., Denmark and Norway. Players in The Genius Game are chosen based on their social IQ, charisma, charm and intelligence to challenge their analytical reasoning, attention to detail, memory and loyalty in battles of intelligence and manipulation. Remarkable Entertainment, Mastiff TV Denmark and Mastiff TV Norway are attached to produce the U.K., Denmark and Norway versions, respectively.
miscellanynews.org
Producer Metro Boomin soars above the rest on new project
A city engulfed in flames, a maniacal villain on the loose, with the only chance for salvation missing in action. As this terrorizing force continues to wreak havoc, a figure emerges from the darkness, knowing the fate of the universe is in his hands. “You need me to save you, you do/ I am the only one who possibly can,” asserts a voice. Music swells, and a batmobile-esque car pulls out of a driveway, and somehow, we know that even on the advent of apocalypse, there remains a beacon of hope to look towards. It’s not a bird or a plane or even superman, and yet we sense that this figure is hope, the chance at happiness, a hero.
hypebeast.com
Apple Music Invites Listeners To Sing Along to Their Favorite Songs With New In-App Feature
Apple Music is giving listeners a new way to engage with their favorite tracks and artists. Launching later this month, the forthcoming Apple Music Sing, true to its name, allows users to sing along using a variety of tools such as adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. While Apple Music already...
Kelela Announces Tour Dates, Shares New “On the Run” Video: Watch
Kelela has shared a new clip for her latest single, “On the Run.” She’s also announced a short tour in support of her forthcoming album, Raven. Find her schedule and the Lee Wei Swee–directed video below. Raven is out February 10. In addition to “On the...
