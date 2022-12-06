Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Durant school opens its doors to help fill job positions
DURANT, Texas (KXII) -There are over a thousand job positions open in Bryan County. To help set up students for success and assist with filling these positions, Kiamichi Tech provides short and long term educational programs to high school and adult students. In addition, the Durant location opened its doors...
KTEN.com
Tech firm mulls big Sherman expansion
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers have already picked Sherman to expand their semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Four years ago, the high tech firm formerly known as Finisar resurrected an idle 700,000 square foot building on U.S. 75 to make key laser components for Apple iPhones. Coherent says...
KXII.com
Finisar proposes $3 billion Sherman expansion for new facility
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Another big company, owned by II-VI, is a step closer to sealing the deal on a $3 billion plant for a semiconductor wafer fabrication facility. “This is an exciting development for Sherman,” said Dr. Bennett. Finisar joined Texas Instruments and Globalwafers on the growing list...
KXII.com
A divide in Thackerville’s Volunteer Fire Department leads to an attempt to change leadership
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - Thackerville residents line up to cast a vote that will determine if the town’s volunteer fire department see a new president in its near future. According to officials, the demand for change in the board came after 3 volunteers were suspended after not completing the...
KTEN.com
'Large number' of illnesses prompts virtual learning at Hugo elementary
HUGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Students at Hugo Elementary School will be learning from home on Friday. The school district said the reason for the change is a surge in students and staff members who are ill. Virtual learning applies only to elementary students on Friday; the other Hugo schools...
oknursingtimes.com
Family values: Come home to Callaway
Samantha Jewell is the director of operations for 4SManagement. It’s been her official title at Callaway Nursing Home in Sulphur for some time now. But for more than 30 years, the driving influence behind Callaway was always her late father, Sam Jewell. “Dad was just really easy to work...
KTEN.com
Stitt calls for special election in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special election in Marshall County to fill the vacant District 2 seat on Commissioners Court. The special primary election will be held on February 14, and the special general election is set for April 4. The candidate...
KTEN.com
Choctaw Nation teams up with the US Forest Service
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The U.S. Forest Service and the Choctaw Nation have worked together for more than 30 years. They are new teaming up to create a Wildland Fire Module. "Through years and years of organized wildland firefighting, we had a lot of contacts," said Tom Lowry, senior director of natural resources for the Choctaw Nation. "This was put together actually on a fire in Texas this past spring."
davisnewspaper.net
FIRST PLACE FLOAT
FIRST PLACE FLOAT and $300 prize in the Davis Christmas Parade went to Dougherty Baptist Church. Midway Hill won second place and was awarded $200 and third prize and $100 went to the Davis High School Marching Band. The parade and a Very Davis Christmas was held Dec. 1.
okcfox.com
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
KXII.com
Grayson County Salvation Army in critical need of angel tree adopters before Christmas
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Christmas morning is just a little over two weeks away, and the Salvation Army said it needs help preparing for Santa to come with so many little angels still hanging on its Christmas tree. This year, Grayson County’s Salvation Army said its angel tree is more...
KTEN.com
Family shares their Christmas village with Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Holbert's Christmas Village started in a family's home and soon took up their whole living room. Now it's the holiday highlight of First United Bank in Sherman. The bank celebrated Holbert's Christmas Village with a special lighting event on Thursday evening. The Holberts said they...
KTEN.com
Dickson schools on lockdown after police activity
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There was an added police presence around Dickson Public Schools on Thursday morning. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Dickson police were searching for an individual in the area who may be suicidal and could be armed. The school was notified about the activity and...
KTEN.com
Rain doesn't stop Durant Christmas Parade
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) — A little bit of rain on Tuesday night couldn't stop Durant's annual Christmas Parade. "Once we got the Main Street flow going, it was great, and we had around 150 entries," said Janet Reed, executive director of the Durant Chamber of Commerce. "I thought it...
KXII.com
Chisum ISD enters soft lockdown because of threat, official say suspect is in custody
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Chisum ISD officials said a suspect is in custody Friday after making a threat toward its district. The high school principal said the threat was made on social media. He said the district went into a soft lockdown around 10 am before lifting it an hour...
bryancountypatriot.com
Tishomingo woman killed in motorcycle accident
JOHNSTON COUNTY – One person is dead as a result of a motorcycle accident on Thursday evening. Mesha Romero, 32, of Tishomingo, was a passenger on a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Edward J. Williams, 46, of Tishomingo, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The...
KXII.com
Forest Park in Denison hosts Wonders of Winter event Friday
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Parks and Recreation is putting on a holiday event at Forest Park on Friday night. The event is free to all who want to attend. There will be a petting zoo, live reindeer, live music, holiday trains, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, inflatables and pictures with Santa.
52-Year-Old Killed And 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grayson County (Grayson County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Grayson County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on US-377, two miles south of Tioga.
bryancountypatriot.com
Marriage licenses – Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2022
Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed for in Bryan County during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2022:. • Jose Sotero Avila Castillo and Maria Del Carmen Marinez Vazquez. • Dwight James Forbis and Montana Makelton George. • Ethan Charles Adams and Schyler Alyssa West.
