Read full article on original website
Related
njbmagazine.com
More Than $8 Million Announced to Build a Diverse, Inclusive Green Jobs Sector
Gov. Phil Murphy’s Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy (OCAGE), in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), has released a Notice of Funds Availability (NOFA) to support innovative pilot programs focused on building a diverse, inclusive green workforce. Through the Building our Resilient, Inclusive, and Diverse Green Economy (NJ BRIDGE) initiative, a total of $5 million is available to fund scalable projects to support residents entering the green workforce or climbing the green career ladder, with a focus on engagement in overburdened communities.
njbmagazine.com
JA of New Jersey Announces New Board Leadership
JA of New Jersey (JANJ) has added four new members to its board of directors. Representing various industries, these Board Leaders bring years of business leadership to JANJ to help further the organization’s mission of inspiring and preparing young people for success. The new members of the board of...
njbmagazine.com
Hospitals Make Strides in Combating Cancer
Doctors fighting cancer in New Jersey say the early 2020s are an increasingly optimistic time for care, with recent rapid advancements providing patients better treatment options, fewer serious side effects, and more reasons for hope. Healthcare systems and facilities like RWJBarnabas, CentraState, Cooper University Health, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer...
Comments / 0