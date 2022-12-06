ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniels, WV

Stunning cliffside estate for sale has ‘surprise’ in one of the bedrooms. Check it out

By TJ Macias
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXRu9_0jZbtmAh00

A charming estate with a fun addition in one of the bedrooms has hit the market in Daniels, West Virginia, for $2.799 million and was even highlighted in a popular real estate segment on Twitter.

Per the listing on Zillow.com, the “breathtaking” seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom property has a plethora of elegant features across its 14,592 square feet, including:

  • Custom kitchen

  • 900-square-foot primary suite

  • Theater

  • Arcade game room

  • Large guest house

But the photos present a fun extra – what almost looks like an “I Dream of Jeannie” room – in one of the bedrooms that was highlighted on Saturday Night Zillow , a Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis that highlights unique houses on the market.

“This classic West Virginia estate overlooking a gorge has a surprise in the bedroom,” Dennis tweeted. “$2.7999 million gets you 7BR, 9BA, 14K+, 4 acres and something I’ve never seen before.”

“I was not expecting this!” he said with the thread.

And folks were just as curious about the room.

“Is Jeanie in there ?” one person asked.

“Looks like ‘I Dream of Genie ,’” another compared.

“Wins the prize for biggest ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ fan ever,” someone tweeted.

Daniels is about 70 miles southeast of Charleston.

House for sale has ‘a party in every room.’ Check out the unassuming Texas property

Why are urinals in the kitchen of Michigan house for sale? Zillow Gone Wild has ideas

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Virginian Review

Knife River Barber Company sets up shop

RONCEVERTE (WVDN) - A brand-new barber shop, Knife River Barber Company, officially opened its doors in Greenbrier County, just in time to get a fresh holiday look. Knife River is owned and operated by Hunter Ventress. Located in the Red Oaks Shopping Center, the shop is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Appointments are available, and walk-ins are accepted. Ventress said he decided to open his own barbershop after spending some time looking for work in the area. He also said after attending local events such as Oktoberfest, he noticed how locals enjoyed having a place to hang out. "I...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show

KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire extensively damaged a motel Friday night in the Scarbro area and took crews from several departments to bring it under control, Fayette County 911 dispatchers said. The fire was reported just after 5:30 p.m. at the Midway Motel along Okey L. Patteson Road. Along...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Expert explains disturbing trend known as ‘Swatting’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In our region and across the country, law enforcement kicked into high gear, as they prepared to respond to what they thought was an active shooter situation. Turns out, as Executive Director of the National Association of School Resource Officers Mo Canaday explains, this is...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston, West Virginia, Christmas Parade postponed due to weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston’s annual Christmas Parade has been postponed due to expected inclement weather. The parade, which was originally planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 will be rescheduled one week to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, city officials say. The parade will start at the intersection of Kanawha Blvd. and Capitol St. and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia

UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia hospital introduces new helipad

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Local leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new helipad at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston on Thursday. Representatives from Thomas Memorial Hospital (which is an affiliate of WVU Medicine), HealthNet Aeromedical Services, and the City of South Charleston gathered to introduce the helipad at the South Charleston Campus. Thomas Health […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police seek suspect in identity theft investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect connected to a fraud investigation. Investigators posted multiple pictures to social media Friday evening. According to police, the individual pictured is the suspect in "an ongoing identity theft/fraud investigation." Anyone with information about the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, across state

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. At this time several counties have reported threats including Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, […]
GHENT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha dispatchers: Three-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 119

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A wreck involving three vehicles has stalled traffic along Route 119 near the Southridge Shopping Center. Dispatchers report the crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday near Southridge Boulevard. The South Charleston Fire Department and EMS have responded to the scene. Dispatchers report northbound travel...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested on domestic battery warrant

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges stemming from an out-of-county warrant for a domestic incident. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that last week, Thursday, December 1, 2022, deputies with the department were conducting an investigation into a domestic incident in the Tony’s Branch area of Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
44K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy