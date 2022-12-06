Stunning cliffside estate for sale has ‘surprise’ in one of the bedrooms. Check it out

A charming estate with a fun addition in one of the bedrooms has hit the market in Daniels, West Virginia, for $2.799 million and was even highlighted in a popular real estate segment on Twitter.

Per the listing on Zillow.com, the “breathtaking” seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom property has a plethora of elegant features across its 14,592 square feet, including:

Custom kitchen

900-square-foot primary suite

Theater

Arcade game room

Large guest house

But the photos present a fun extra – what almost looks like an “I Dream of Jeannie” room – in one of the bedrooms that was highlighted on Saturday Night Zillow , a Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis that highlights unique houses on the market.

“This classic West Virginia estate overlooking a gorge has a surprise in the bedroom,” Dennis tweeted. “$2.7999 million gets you 7BR, 9BA, 14K+, 4 acres and something I’ve never seen before.”

“I was not expecting this!” he said with the thread.

And folks were just as curious about the room.

“Is Jeanie in there ?” one person asked.

“Looks like ‘I Dream of Genie ,’” another compared.

“Wins the prize for biggest ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ fan ever,” someone tweeted.

Daniels is about 70 miles southeast of Charleston.

