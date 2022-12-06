ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday into Wednesday

Alert: Yellow Alert midday today into early tomorrow morning for rain, which could be heavy at times, especially tonight.Forecast: Showers ease in this morning, but mainly after the morning commute. Light rain is expected from midday into the afternoon, then we'll see heavier pockets of rain this evening through early tomorrow morning. No flooding is expected, although we could see a little ponding on the roadways. As for the remainder of tomorrow, it shouldn't be as active, but we'll have to leave in a chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.Looking Ahead: We'll catch a break on Thursday with partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures... low 50s. A chance of rain returns late in the day on Friday with highs in the 40s.
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.
WAAY-TV

Soak up the dry conditions while you can; heavy rain returns mid-week

We can finally say goodbye to the rain...for a few days, anyway. Cloudy conditions will stay in the forecast overnight Sunday and throughout the first half of the work-week. Sunday night lows will be in the mid-40s and quite chilly. High temperatures for the first half of the week will...
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
AccuWeather

Powerful storms to charge across Southeastern states Wednesday

AccuWeather meteorologists say a potent cold front that produced a dangerous outbreak of tornadoes Tuesday night across parts of the South will continue to track east Wednesday and unleash more potentially damaging storms. Experts say that although the thunderstorms are expected to be past their peak intensity from 12-24 hours...
GEORGIA STATE

