BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A social media trend known as the “tip the bill” challenge has garnered a lot of attention. The challenge, which dates back to 2018, went viral and appears to be trending again this year. The challenge is all about kindness at restaurants and encourages patrons to tip 100% of the amount of their bill.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO