klkntv.com
Lincoln man to spend over 18 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over 18 years behind bars after officers found more than 9 pounds of meth in his vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Tommy L. Meyer, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 224 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth with a prior serious drug felony.
klkntv.com
$20,000 fraud scheme involving jewelry and plane tickets fails in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a fraud alert with law enforcement agencies across our area. Officials said this case is a lot different than the phony emails and phone calls we’re normally warned about. The attempted fraud happened in person, and...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County fugitive asks police for a gun permit, gets arrested instead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man who knew he was wanted in Lancaster County tried to get a Nebraska Handgun Purchase Certificate. Authorities say they discovered that Lakota Hawkes had an active warrant during his background check. Police say Hawkes admitted to knowing...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police identify potential suspect in rock vandalism case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating several rock vandalisms that occurred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5. According to LPD, a total of 16 vandalisms occurred, all in the northeast part of Lincoln with the exception of one. In that case, on Dec. 4, LPD responded to an address...
News Channel Nebraska
Prison announced, for three defendants in Gage County District Court cases
BEATRICE – A man already serving time in custody in Lancaster County for drug possession will also serve a prison term from Gage County. Thursday, Mario Martinez had a Gage County probation term revoked and was sentenced to 2-to-5 years in state prison on the original charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made after gun found on Southeast Community College Beatrice Campus
BEATRICE - Beatrice Police have arrested a 21-year-old male after a rifle was found in a vehicle, at the Southeast Community College Campus. Police were sent to the campus at the west edge of the city, Friday morning, at 12:38 a.m. Police arriving on scene observed a black-colored rifle not...
1011now.com
10/11 investigates changes NDCS has made to reduce the number of inmates walking away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Almost 30 times so far this year the Nebraska Department of Corrections has alerted the community that they’re looking for a missing inmate. It’s an issue the state’s corrections watchdog highlighted in a report earlier this year. Those inmates walk away from either...
News Channel Nebraska
Three years probation given to Omaha man for theft of government property
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to three years of probation after being charged for theft of government property. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 34-year-old Mark Tosone, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Tosone was charged with theft of government property and was put on three years of probation. Tosone is also required to pay $18,220 in restitution.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police Department says it has begun a ‘culture change’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City officials provided an update Thursday on a third-party assessment of the Lincoln Police Department, commissioned by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird last year. The assessment by 21st Century Policing Solutions began amid a series of lawsuits by former female LPD employees. A total of 28...
klin.com
$100,000 Worth of Gold Coins Stolen From a Lincoln Senior Citizen
Tuesday a Lincoln man walked in to the Lincoln Police Department service desk and reported a belated burglary. The 82-year-old man reported 25 gold coins went missing from his private collection sometime during the last week of November. The victim approximated their value at $100,000. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege
A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings. Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.
klkntv.com
Douglas County officials searching for missing man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Authorities say Mark Clardy was last seen at his home near 192nd and F Streets and left in his black 2019 Subaru Outback. (Nebraska license plate WGF 152)
KETV.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Sarpy County crash from July
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly Sarpy County crash from July. Jarrod Morrow was booked into jail on charges of motor vehicle homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Allen Patton, 54, died in the crash at 36th and Platteview...
klkntv.com
$100,000 worth of gold coins stolen from collection, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are on the lookout for gold after several coins were reported stolen on Tuesday. An 82-year-old man reported the theft at the police station’s service desk around 1:30 p.m. He told officers that 25 gold coins had gone missing from his private...
klkntv.com
Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police arrest motorist, seize meth and cash
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug violations following a traffic stop Tuesday, in the downtown area. An officer observed a black Chevrolet Camaro eastbound at Sixth and Court with no license plates or registration paper. After stopping the driver, a police officer found through a record check that 36-year-old Nicholas Heitman had an active arrest warrant for felony theft, issued from Jefferson County.
KETV.com
Tecumseh assistant librarian receives $16,000 in unauthorized payments
TECUMSEH, Neb. — A state auditor's report said the assistant librarian in Tecumseh, Nebraska, was paid improperly for more than eight years. During that time, she received nearly $16,000 in unauthorized payments — the problem dates back to 2011 when the Tecumseh City Council turned down the assistant's request for a $4-an-hour raise.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus man arrested on several charges including attempted second-degree murder
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus man was arrested for multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder. On Monday, the Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 30, south of Columbus, for an assault that had taken place there. The Sheriff's...
KWQC
Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The man sought by authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to WOWT that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. Investigators had been looking for...
