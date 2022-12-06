ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln man to spend over 18 years in prison on meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over 18 years behind bars after officers found more than 9 pounds of meth in his vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Tommy L. Meyer, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 224 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth with a prior serious drug felony.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police identify potential suspect in rock vandalism case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating several rock vandalisms that occurred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5. According to LPD, a total of 16 vandalisms occurred, all in the northeast part of Lincoln with the exception of one. In that case, on Dec. 4, LPD responded to an address...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Prison announced, for three defendants in Gage County District Court cases

BEATRICE – A man already serving time in custody in Lancaster County for drug possession will also serve a prison term from Gage County. Thursday, Mario Martinez had a Gage County probation term revoked and was sentenced to 2-to-5 years in state prison on the original charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three years probation given to Omaha man for theft of government property

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to three years of probation after being charged for theft of government property. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 34-year-old Mark Tosone, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Tosone was charged with theft of government property and was put on three years of probation. Tosone is also required to pay $18,220 in restitution.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police Department says it has begun a ‘culture change’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City officials provided an update Thursday on a third-party assessment of the Lincoln Police Department, commissioned by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird last year. The assessment by 21st Century Policing Solutions began amid a series of lawsuits by former female LPD employees. A total of 28...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

$100,000 Worth of Gold Coins Stolen From a Lincoln Senior Citizen

Tuesday a Lincoln man walked in to the Lincoln Police Department service desk and reported a belated burglary. The 82-year-old man reported 25 gold coins went missing from his private collection sometime during the last week of November. The victim approximated their value at $100,000. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege

A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings. Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Douglas County officials searching for missing man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Authorities say Mark Clardy was last seen at his home near 192nd and F Streets and left in his black 2019 Subaru Outback. (Nebraska license plate WGF 152)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Suspect arrested in deadly Sarpy County crash from July

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly Sarpy County crash from July. Jarrod Morrow was booked into jail on charges of motor vehicle homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Allen Patton, 54, died in the crash at 36th and Platteview...
klkntv.com

Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Police arrest motorist, seize meth and cash

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug violations following a traffic stop Tuesday, in the downtown area. An officer observed a black Chevrolet Camaro eastbound at Sixth and Court with no license plates or registration paper. After stopping the driver, a police officer found through a record check that 36-year-old Nicholas Heitman had an active arrest warrant for felony theft, issued from Jefferson County.
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Tecumseh assistant librarian receives $16,000 in unauthorized payments

TECUMSEH, Neb. — A state auditor's report said the assistant librarian in Tecumseh, Nebraska, was paid improperly for more than eight years. During that time, she received nearly $16,000 in unauthorized payments — the problem dates back to 2011 when the Tecumseh City Council turned down the assistant's request for a $4-an-hour raise.
TECUMSEH, NE
KWQC

Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The man sought by authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to WOWT that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. Investigators had been looking for...
OMAHA, NE

