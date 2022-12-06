ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colrain, MA

Colrain man dies in Vermont jobsite accident

By Rob Taylor
WWLP
 4 days ago

HALIFAX, VT (WFFF) – Vermont State Police says a Green Mountain Power employee has died after an accident at a job site in Halifax.

‘Route 91 Bandit’ suspect taken into custody: Taylor Dziczek accused of robbing more than a dozen banks

The victim is identified as Lukas E. Donahue . He is 41 years old, from Colrain, Massachusetts. According to State Police, Donahue was working on Reed Hill Road in Halifax where trees had fallen on power lines. State Police haven’t revealed what exactly happened but Donahue was initially reported to be seriously injured and then was pronounced dead on the scene.

Vermont State Police say the investigation indicates the death was accidental and it is not considered suspicious.

Green Mountain Power issued a statement:

“This is a very sad time, and we are focused on doing all we can to support Luke’s family and everyone at GMP who is grieving this unimaginable loss. Luke brought positivity and a lighthearted attitude where ever he went. He was working in the field to serve customers during last week’s windstorm when a tree fell. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community for Luke, his family, and his GMP teammates.  We are especially grateful for the first responders. We are holding Luke and all of his loved ones in our hearts.

A GoFundMe set up for Donahue’s family has raised more than $90,000. According to the Brattleboro Reformer, Donahue leaves behind a wife and two children and donations are being taken in Halifax to build a gift basket for Donahue’s family.

WWLP

