WVNews
PATCH receives funding from Women's Giving Circle
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Planned Approach to Community Health (PATCH) Coalition of Taylor County was the recipient of a grant that will help to propel their programs into the new year. The coalition was one of seven recipients of awards from The Women’s Giving Circle of North...
WVNews
Upshur County Community Education Outreach accepting Junior Belle applications
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Upshur County Community Education Outreach Services (CEOS) organization is now accepting applications for the 2023 Upshur County Junior Belle. Applicants must be an Upshur County resident, be a 4-H member and be in third or fourth grade. Applicants must be willing to represent...
WVNews
Preston native named to state DHHR post
CHARLESTON — Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Preston County native Nicholas Stuchell as interim commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. This appointment is effective immediately and is part of DHHR’s...
WVNews
United High School's (West Virginia) Jingle Surprise spreads Christmas cheer while promoting attendance
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At United High School, the Jingle Surprise program is serving double duty as a way to spread Christmas cheer and promote good attendance. This is the third year of the program, and officials say it has been well-received.
WVNews
All is calm, all is bright: live nativity, light displays in Upshur County
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Local churches, organizations and businesses are presenting lots of holiday cheer, with several happening this weekend. Churches are hosting live Nativity scenes and activities. Also, many residents spreading the joy of the Christmas season with light displays. Continue reading here to learn more about...
WVNews
Buckhannon native begins ALS Christmas Angel program
BUCKHANNON— Seth Poling, a Buckhannon native, has started ALS Christmas Angel, which sponsors another West Virginian living with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Poling has been living with ALS since his diagnosis in 2017. Poling wants to help a fellow ALS warrior in need this Christmas season.
WVNews
Ralph Junior Cathell
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ralph Junior Cathell, 76, of Clarksburg, joined his wife in h…
WVNews
Buckhannon, West Virginia Colonial Arts Center hosts BCT’s 50th anniversary show
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Members of Buckhannon Community Theatre, both current and alumni, are returning to the Colonial Arts Center Main Hall to showcase their 50th Anniversary Show. This variety show will include songs from past decades and characters of all ages and settings. With pieces ranging from Annie Get...
WVNews
A greater tomorrow: WVU Medicine Children's Hospital is on a mission to improve children's health care, quality of life
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The need was obvious. The “how” of fulfilling that need would prove to be challenging but not insurmountable, especially when it meant better health care and quality of life for the children of West Virginia. Open for about two months now, WVU...
WVNews
Nevaeh Ann Compton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nevaeh Ann Compton took her final rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Zane and Michelle, of Clarksburg. Nevaeh arrived on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Our family is forever changed and forever...
WVNews
Hometown Christmas Market, Taste of of the Feast take over downtown Fairmont, West Virginia
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Holiday Celebration kicked into full swing Friday, and the evening concluded with the Festival Cucina, giving attendees a taste of what’s planned for Saturday’s Feast of the Seven Fishes. Friday, the second day of the three-day celebration,...
WVNews
County commission asked to help fund repairs to Bull Run Road
KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners are being asked to contribute $50,000 of federal stimulus money toward repair of the Bull Run Road to make it safe for emergency service providers to travel. The request was one of several American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) points of business that Commissioners Don Smith...
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School wrestling posts impressive showing in tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School (B-UMS) Buccaneers wrestling team competed in the American Thoroughbred Tournament at South Morgantown Middle School on Saturday, with first place finishes from Haiden Tenney and Hunter Rohr, who led the team in points. Tenney (155 pounds) would win by a...
WVNews
Veltri rises to challenge in 4th, leads Grafton past Philip Barbour, 58-54
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A trio of 3-point makes had worked Philip Barbour into a five-point cushion, 41-36, over rival Grafton in the championship game of the Sam Bord Memorial Tournament at Scotty Hamilton Gymnasium. Enter JT Veltri.
WVNews
The holidays are here, and so is the fun in Mountaineer Country!
Holiday season is coming in hot and so are activities all around Preston County. Check out the drive-through nativity to learn about the story of Christmas, snap pictures with holiday figures, eat alongside friends and family, and visit with Santa Claus. There are so many opportunities to be involved all month long.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit Robert Morris Postgame 12/8/22
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit gets in the ugly Christmas sweater spirit while recapping her team's win over Robert Morris. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign...
WVNews
Bobcats fall to Alderson Broaddus, 78-62 in MEC matchup
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The West Virginia Wesleyan (WVWC) Bobcats men’s basketball team came up short against Alderson Broaddus at home on Wednesday, December 7 with a final score of 78-62. A trio of Bobcats managed to put-up double-digit figures in the loss. Freshman forward D’Vante Rivera, finishing with 17 points, graduate student guard Darius Green, who finished with 13 points and freshman forward Curtis Litton, who finished with 10 points, all racked up double digit scoring in the loss to Alderson Broaddus.
