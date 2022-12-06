ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

WVNews

PATCH receives funding from Women's Giving Circle

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Planned Approach to Community Health (PATCH) Coalition of Taylor County was the recipient of a grant that will help to propel their programs into the new year. The coalition was one of seven recipients of awards from The Women’s Giving Circle of North...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Preston native named to state DHHR post

CHARLESTON — Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Preston County native Nicholas Stuchell as interim commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. This appointment is effective immediately and is part of DHHR’s...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

All is calm, all is bright: live nativity, light displays in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Local churches, organizations and businesses are presenting lots of holiday cheer, with several happening this weekend. Churches are hosting live Nativity scenes and activities. Also, many residents spreading the joy of the Christmas season with light displays. Continue reading here to learn more about...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Buckhannon native begins ALS Christmas Angel program

BUCKHANNON— Seth Poling, a Buckhannon native, has started ALS Christmas Angel, which sponsors another West Virginian living with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Poling has been living with ALS since his diagnosis in 2017. Poling wants to help a fellow ALS warrior in need this Christmas season.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Nevaeh Ann Compton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nevaeh Ann Compton took her final rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Zane and Michelle, of Clarksburg. Nevaeh arrived on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Our family is forever changed and forever...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

County commission asked to help fund repairs to Bull Run Road

KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners are being asked to contribute $50,000 of federal stimulus money toward repair of the Bull Run Road to make it safe for emergency service providers to travel. The request was one of several American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) points of business that Commissioners Don Smith...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

The holidays are here, and so is the fun in Mountaineer Country!

Holiday season is coming in hot and so are activities all around Preston County. Check out the drive-through nativity to learn about the story of Christmas, snap pictures with holiday figures, eat alongside friends and family, and visit with Santa Claus. There are so many opportunities to be involved all month long.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Bobcats fall to Alderson Broaddus, 78-62 in MEC matchup

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The West Virginia Wesleyan (WVWC) Bobcats men’s basketball team came up short against Alderson Broaddus at home on Wednesday, December 7 with a final score of 78-62. A trio of Bobcats managed to put-up double-digit figures in the loss. Freshman forward D’Vante Rivera, finishing with 17 points, graduate student guard Darius Green, who finished with 13 points and freshman forward Curtis Litton, who finished with 10 points, all racked up double digit scoring in the loss to Alderson Broaddus.
PHILIPPI, WV

