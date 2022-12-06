ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Did Ponchatoula police fire and defame an officer out of retaliation? The court will decide

A former police officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Ponchatoula police department alleging they wrongfully terminated and defamed him. Melvin McGary, a 23-year police veteran, was terminated from his position as captain last week after an incident in September where he responded to a traffic stop being conducted on his stepson, George Alexander.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show

An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records. Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy. On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB.com

Elderly woman carjacked at home, officials say

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. New alerts for you about an item you might use in the office and some window shades that might be a hazard. Shooting reported at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an 81-year-old woman being robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. According to BRPD, an 81-year-old woman was returning home from grocery shopping in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, when an unknown black male walked up and stole her car at gunpoint. Her groceries were stolen as well.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of December 1-8

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of December 1-8: Gabrelle Pearley, 37, 253 Hwy 998, Belle Rose was arrested pursuant to 5 bench warrants;. Jeremy Mason, 39, 11585 Harrell’s Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge was charged w. Theft, Possession of Heroin, Entry on or Remaining after being Forbidden, and Introducing Contraband into Penal Institution;
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Woman arrested after allegedly chasing victim with knife at his home

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman was arrested after allegedly chasing then injuring a man with a knife earlier this week. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a stabbing incident on Sugar Street on Monday, Dec. 5. The victim told deputies Faith Nicole Johnson, 20, of Napoleonville, who was allegedly armed with a knife and piece of pipe, and two other women came to his home.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect shot dead by state trooper was hauling huge load of cocaine during I-10 chase, sources say

BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect who was moving drugs after what started as a chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate just past the I-10/110 split. Sources said the chase began west of the Mississippi River bridge and made its way into East Baton Rouge.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

After crash that killed a driver, Livingston deputy pleads no contest to traffic offense

A Livingston Parish deputy cited with a traffic offense in an 85-mph crash that killed a woman pleaded no contest to the ticket Wednesday, the district attorney's office said. A grand jury in Livingston Parish indicted Cory Winburn, the deputy, on a traffic offense in October. District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said the grand jury weighed charges ranging from careless operation to negligent homicide.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
BATON ROUGE, LA

