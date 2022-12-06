Read full article on original website
WAFB.com
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
wbrz.com
Police found 180 pounds of cocaine after trooper shot, killed suspect on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect who was reportedly hauling drugs after what started as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The chase began west of LA 415 shortly before 10 p.m. and made its way across the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Did Ponchatoula police fire and defame an officer out of retaliation? The court will decide
A former police officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Ponchatoula police department alleging they wrongfully terminated and defamed him. Melvin McGary, a 23-year police veteran, was terminated from his position as captain last week after an incident in September where he responded to a traffic stop being conducted on his stepson, George Alexander.
brproud.com
Suspect charged with DWI after allegedly hitting mailbox, signs and home in Livingston Parish
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a vehicle accident on Thursday night. Deputies arrived on Kingfisher St. in the Audubon Lakes subdivision around 11 p.m. and began to investigate the crash. LPSO said, “Deputies learned that one vehicle struck a mailbox, multiple...
wbrz.com
Orleans Parish coroner's investigator testifies in BR woman's murder trial, avoiding possible arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. – The chief pathologist for the Orleans Parish coroner testified in a Baton Rouge courtroom Monday, avoiding any possible delays or drama after a warrant was issued for her arrest earlier this week during an already-sensational trial. Dr. Samantha Huber was the latest witness called in...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show
An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records. Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy. On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly...
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
WAFB.com
Elderly woman carjacked at home, officials say
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Wanted for Vehicle Theft in Baton Rouge
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Wanted for Vehicle Theft in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office stated on December 8, 2022, that Larceny Division Detectives are now investigating the theft of a motor vehicle. Prior to the incident, CCTV...
WAFB.com
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
wbrz.com
Trial for woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend delayed due to investigator's medical emergency
BATON ROUGE - The trial for a woman who allegedly poisoned her husband and long-term boyfriend in 2015 and 2016 was delayed until Monday due to an investigator's medical emergency. The trial for Meshell Hale, which was already delayed due to a different investigator skipping the trial and having a...
wbrz.com
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Arrest warrant issued for father who vanished after infant's fentanyl death
BATON ROUGE - The father of a 1-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose in late October has reportedly had a warrant issued for his arrest for over a month and has not been located. Charles Lee, the father of J'ahrei Paul, has had a warrant issued for his arrest...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an 81-year-old woman being robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. According to BRPD, an 81-year-old woman was returning home from grocery shopping in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, when an unknown black male walked up and stole her car at gunpoint. Her groceries were stolen as well.
theadvocate.com
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
brproud.com
Driver accused of fleeing from Baton Rouge deputies, crashing into local elementary school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into one of Claiborne Elementary School’s brick walls, an incident that left the school with noticeable damage. According to an official report from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO),...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of December 1-8
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of December 1-8: Gabrelle Pearley, 37, 253 Hwy 998, Belle Rose was arrested pursuant to 5 bench warrants;. Jeremy Mason, 39, 11585 Harrell’s Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge was charged w. Theft, Possession of Heroin, Entry on or Remaining after being Forbidden, and Introducing Contraband into Penal Institution;
brproud.com
Woman arrested after allegedly chasing victim with knife at his home
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman was arrested after allegedly chasing then injuring a man with a knife earlier this week. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a stabbing incident on Sugar Street on Monday, Dec. 5. The victim told deputies Faith Nicole Johnson, 20, of Napoleonville, who was allegedly armed with a knife and piece of pipe, and two other women came to his home.
wbrz.com
Suspect shot dead by state trooper was hauling huge load of cocaine during I-10 chase, sources say
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect who was moving drugs after what started as a chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate just past the I-10/110 split. Sources said the chase began west of the Mississippi River bridge and made its way into East Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
After crash that killed a driver, Livingston deputy pleads no contest to traffic offense
A Livingston Parish deputy cited with a traffic offense in an 85-mph crash that killed a woman pleaded no contest to the ticket Wednesday, the district attorney's office said. A grand jury in Livingston Parish indicted Cory Winburn, the deputy, on a traffic offense in October. District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said the grand jury weighed charges ranging from careless operation to negligent homicide.
wbrz.com
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
