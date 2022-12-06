ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Unexpected Reason to Save Old Holiday Cards

Jennifer Prince's work is featured on several national travel sites, such as Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, AFAR, Lonely Planet, and Conde Nast Traveler. She thrives on off-the-beaten-path itineraries and is passionate about finding microstories to bring destinations to life. Jennifer currently lives in Virginia with her husband, and other than travel and writing, she enjoys ’80s music, vintage things, fostering kittens, time with her family, and dreaming about her next Airbnb venture.
VIRGINIA STATE
Parade

40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright

More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
The Independent

Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display

Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
macaronikid.com

Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience

Irwindale Speedway & Event Center, the premier motorsports facility of its kind in Southern California, in collaboration with Mobile Illumination, the company known for its Christmas tree lighting extravaganzas at movie theatres, malls and theme parks throughout Southern California, today announced the highly anticipated return of its Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience. A crowd favorite for three years and counting, the Speedway has put an entirely new spin on this year’s experience by making it entirely walkable; and seeping families, from the moment they arrive, into the spirit of the holidays. Advance tickets for the Speedway’s biggest and brightest experience are available today at www.santasspeedway.com.
IRWINDALE, CA
macaronikid.com

8 December Events & Holidays To Celebrate or Learn More About

Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
ReportWire

Giving During the Holidays: Charitable Deeds That Make a Difference

What can you do to help your community? Discover some charitable deeds you may practice during the holidays and throughout the year. The holiday season has already arrived. You've undoubtedly begun thinking about what to get your family and friends for holidays. Consider giving joy and kindness to people who need it the most.
uptodateinteriors.com

A Holiday Home Tour Featuring Beautiful Christmas Color Palette Ideas

Tour our holiday home featuring a different Christmas color palette for each room plus over 25 Christmas home tours. This post contains affiliate links for your shopping convince to brands I love. You still pay the same price but I may earn a small commission. Greetings and welcome to our...
TEXAS STATE
momcollective.com

The Christmas “Experience”

Do you post the monthly countdowns on Facebook as to how many months until Christmas? Do you love the Christmas season? It won’t be long before the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will be here. As we enter this season of giving and giving thanks, I start to think more about the Christmas “experience”.
Apartment Therapy

The One Holiday Staple I Never Have to Buy, Thanks to My “Buy Nothing” Facebook Group

When I first moved back to Boston, I came with what could fit in one big suitcase and a duffel bag. Though I’m not a collector of things — or at that point I wasn’t — I am by no means a minimalist, and I was looking for budget-friendly ways to fill in the gaps of the things I hadn’t brought with me. Enter: My local “Buy Nothing” Facebook group.
BOSTON, MA
405magazine.com

Season’s Greenings

Social Greenery supplies cheer conveniently and sustainably. Nothing else quite encapsulates the spirit and scent of Christmas like a live evergreen tree in your home. Decorated with lights and meaningful ornaments and surrounded by gifts, it can be a beautiful centerpiece for your family’s special holiday memories. But what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy