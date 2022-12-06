What would you like to see at this station in East St. Louis?. St. Clair County Transit District in partnership with Citizens for Modern Transit, AARP in St. Louis, and Metro Transit will be transforming the 5th & MO Transit Center – and we need your help! Transit riders, area residents, elected officials and stakeholders are encouraged to provide insight on what they would like to see at the site via an online survey. Ideas generated will be included as partners work to transform the concrete area between bus bays and the MetroLink entrance into an interactive, playful and engaging space.

EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO