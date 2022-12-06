Read full article on original website
wustl.edu
Poirier honored with Goodman Legacy Award
Recognizes physician’s commitment to helping individuals with mental illness. Robert Poirier, MD, an associate professor and clinical chief of emergency medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2022 Goodman Legacy Award from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). This annual award honors people who work with behavioral health clients and make outstanding contributions to improving the lives of individuals with mental illness.
wustl.edu
Millar honored by graduate medical education group
Award honors excellence in program coordinating, accreditation. Bethany Millar, manager of education services in the Division of General Medicine within the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Debra L. Dooley GME Program Coordinator Excellence Award from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).
wustl.edu
Obituary: Donald Snyder, senior professor in engineering , 87
Donald Snyder, a senior professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, of complications of gastrointestinal cancer. He was 87. Snyder joined the Washington University faculty in 1969 in the Department of Electrical Engineering and...
wustl.edu
Genin, Guilak named to National Academy of Inventors
The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has elected two Washington University in St. Louis faculty members to its 2022 cohort of fellows: Guy Genin, the Harold and Kathleen Faught Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Farshid Guilak, the Mildred B. Simon Research Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the School of Medicine.
KMOV
Hazelwood School District to test Central High School football field for radioactive contamination
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hazelwood School District emails show the district is hiring a company to test a high school football field in the district for radioactive waste. The Jana Parent Teacher Association filed a Sunshine request showing where the district tested and will test. The district paid SCI Engineering,...
wustl.edu
Wick appointed Dean’s Fellow for Digital Transformation
Brett Wick, professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in Louis. He will focus on helping to build the structural foundations that will support cutting-edge research in data science and digital innovation in Arts & Sciences. Since taking on the role of dean’s fellow this...
KMOV
Lindbergh high school students given award that’s out of this world
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lindbergh High School student Mehtap Akcaoglu has a dream. She wants to work for NASA. Akcaoglu is on track with her dream, taking courses in calculus, physics, mechanics, and biomedical science, to name a few. A course load such as this takes perseverance. This is...
St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported.
KIPP St. Louis High School students adjust to new campus security measures
ST. LOUIS — A group of seniors at KIPP High School in St. Louis shared their experiences with safety on campus Tuesday. 5 On Your Side was invited inside the building on Jefferson Avenue for an exclusive look. In October, the school transitioned to virtual learning for a couple...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville School District 7 Survey Seeks Community Input
Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 is inviting all community members to complete a brief survey. One of the key priorities of District 7 is ongoing community engagement. It is important to find ways to share ideas and listen to our community’s hopes, priorities, and goals for our schools.
wustl.edu
Boost money management skills with iGrad
IGrad, an interactive financial wellness platform for college students, is now available for free to Washington University in St. Louis students on the Danforth Campus. The platform is designed to boost student financial literacy and to develop money management skills. iGrad offers courses, videos, articles and games that cover a...
stlpublicradio.org
Two St. Louisans have big plans for a tiny house and an urban farm
A 7,000-square-foot parcel of land in the Benton Park West neighborhood will get a fresh look and new purpose after years of vacancy and neglect. The plans for this new development include a tiny house of 420 square feet and an urban farm — all done with volunteer labor and recycled materials.
Plan could mean $500 monthly payments to some St. Louis families
Hundreds of St. Louis families may soon get $500 payments each month through a new program.
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
New brunch eatery opens at former St. Louis ‘Eat Rite’ site
The former Eat Rite Diner in south St. Louis has a new look and new name. It is now home to Fleur STL.
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
Country star pays tribute to his beloved dog by helping St. Louis animal rescue
Country singer Kenny Chesney recently lost his rescue dog named Ruby. To honor her, he is helping a St. Louis organization that helps stray dogs.
scctd.org
WEIGH IN TODAY ON THE TRANSIT STOP TRANSFORMATION PROJECT AT THE 5TH & MISSOURI TRANSIT CENTER
What would you like to see at this station in East St. Louis?. St. Clair County Transit District in partnership with Citizens for Modern Transit, AARP in St. Louis, and Metro Transit will be transforming the 5th & MO Transit Center – and we need your help! Transit riders, area residents, elected officials and stakeholders are encouraged to provide insight on what they would like to see at the site via an online survey. Ideas generated will be included as partners work to transform the concrete area between bus bays and the MetroLink entrance into an interactive, playful and engaging space.
KMOV
New CSB safety video highlights 2017 St. Louis explosion
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A deadly boiler explosion in Soulard more than five years ago is now the focus of a new safety video. A corroded pressure vessel at Loy-Lange Box Company failed in 2017, causing it to explode more than 500 feet into the air. It crashed through the roof of a neighboring building. Four people died in the incident.
KSDK
My Lou: St. Louis dancer making moves in Hollywood
Dancer Kameron Saunders is one of the inspiring stories to come out of St. Louis. He’s showing off his moves on the big screen.
