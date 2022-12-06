ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

wustl.edu

Poirier honored with Goodman Legacy Award

Recognizes physician’s commitment to helping individuals with mental illness. Robert Poirier, MD, an associate professor and clinical chief of emergency medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2022 Goodman Legacy Award from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). This annual award honors people who work with behavioral health clients and make outstanding contributions to improving the lives of individuals with mental illness.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Millar honored by graduate medical education group

Award honors excellence in program coordinating, accreditation. Bethany Millar, manager of education services in the Division of General Medicine within the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Debra L. Dooley GME Program Coordinator Excellence Award from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Obituary: Donald Snyder, senior professor in engineering , 87

Donald Snyder, a senior professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, of complications of gastrointestinal cancer. He was 87. Snyder joined the Washington University faculty in 1969 in the Department of Electrical Engineering and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Genin, Guilak named to National Academy of Inventors

The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has elected two Washington University in St. Louis faculty members to its 2022 cohort of fellows: Guy Genin, the Harold and Kathleen Faught Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Farshid Guilak, the Mildred B. Simon Research Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the School of Medicine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Wick appointed Dean’s Fellow for Digital Transformation

Brett Wick, professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in Louis. He will focus on helping to build the structural foundations that will support cutting-edge research in data science and digital innovation in Arts & Sciences. Since taking on the role of dean’s fellow this...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Z1079

St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville School District 7 Survey Seeks Community Input

Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 is inviting all community members to complete a brief survey. One of the key priorities of District 7 is ongoing community engagement. It is important to find ways to share ideas and listen to our community’s hopes, priorities, and goals for our schools.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wustl.edu

Boost money management skills with iGrad

IGrad, an interactive financial wellness platform for college students, is now available for free to Washington University in St. Louis students on the Danforth Campus. The platform is designed to boost student financial literacy and to develop money management skills. iGrad offers courses, videos, articles and games that cover a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Two St. Louisans have big plans for a tiny house and an urban farm

A 7,000-square-foot parcel of land in the Benton Park West neighborhood will get a fresh look and new purpose after years of vacancy and neglect. The plans for this new development include a tiny house of 420 square feet and an urban farm — all done with volunteer labor and recycled materials.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE
scctd.org

WEIGH IN TODAY ON THE TRANSIT STOP TRANSFORMATION PROJECT AT THE 5TH & MISSOURI TRANSIT CENTER

What would you like to see at this station in East St. Louis?. St. Clair County Transit District in partnership with Citizens for Modern Transit, AARP in St. Louis, and Metro Transit will be transforming the 5th & MO Transit Center – and we need your help! Transit riders, area residents, elected officials and stakeholders are encouraged to provide insight on what they would like to see at the site via an online survey. Ideas generated will be included as partners work to transform the concrete area between bus bays and the MetroLink entrance into an interactive, playful and engaging space.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

New CSB safety video highlights 2017 St. Louis explosion

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A deadly boiler explosion in Soulard more than five years ago is now the focus of a new safety video. A corroded pressure vessel at Loy-Lange Box Company failed in 2017, causing it to explode more than 500 feet into the air. It crashed through the roof of a neighboring building. Four people died in the incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

