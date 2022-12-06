Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Cleveland Jewish News
Dr. Daniel I. Simon
Dr. Daniel I. Simon, who became one of Cleveland’s most trusted medical advisers during the COVID-19 pandemic, has a long history of leadership at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University. Now in his 16th year at University Hospitals, Simon said he found leading during the pandemic “two and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Alan Rosskamm
When Clevelanders hear the name Alan Rosskamm, many associate him with his 12-year tenure as CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of public nonprofit charter schools in Cleveland dedicated to giving inner-city students more high-quality education options, or his time as president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006, where he also served on its board of directors until the company went private in 2011.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Cleveland Scene
Vintage Photos of Christmas in Cleveland Throughout the 20th Century
With Public Square all done up and Nela Park's light display dazzling audiences once again, let's take a look at how Cleveland has decorated for and celebrated Christmas through the years, including parades, department store displays and more. It's all nostalgia. It's all peace and love.
Cleveland Jewish News
2022 class of 18 Difference Makers working selflessly to help others
The Jewish community in Northeast Ohio has a long-held tradition of philanthropy that stretches back for generations. Many times these people conduct good works behind the scenes without the recognition they truly deserve for their selfless work. It was this desire to honor those who make a difference in our community that led the Cleveland Jewish News to create the 18 Difference Makers back in 2015.
Cleveland Jewish News
Heights High honors 10 grads in Hall of Fame
Cleveland Heights High School honored 10 graduates during its homecoming weekend by inducting them into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The 2022 inductees were: Diana Cohen ’97, Stan Silverman ’65, Nancy Eppler-Wolff ’71, Peter Bendix ’04, Al Carr ’84, Tenessa Gonzalez-Jennings ’98, Habbebah Rasheed Grims ’95, Jerome White ’88, Juliana Woda ’92 and James Wyban ’69.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12
The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
Cleveland Jewish News
BJ to host Chanukah tot Shabbat Dec. 9
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a Chanukah-themed Tot Shabbat from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in its Halpern Hall at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Rabbis Hal Rudin-Luria and Josh Foster will help attendees welcome in Shabbat with songs, a story and crafts. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas.
Cleveland Jewish News
The Yanowitz Family
For the Yanowitz family, giving back is a tradition ingrained through the generations, going back at least to the 1800s when Donna Yanowitz’s grandfather helped found and lead a synagogue in the family’s hometown of Duluth, Minn. The Yanowitz family, this year’s Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers Generation Award honorees, embody the prinicple of l’dor v’dor, generation to generation as philanthropy and community involvement have always been central to their lives.
UH closing last open unit at Richmond Heights Medical Center Dec. 17
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center is set to close the last unit in operation at the facility -- its behavioral health unit -- on Dec. 17. UH announced in July that, as of Aug. 12, Richmond Heights Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road, would no longer...
WYTV.com
Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog
WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
clevelandmagazine.com
10 Books You Should Read This Winter
From murder mysteries to timeless romances, these 10 books are a must-add for your "to be read" pile. By Gracie Wilson. Cleveland does a lot of things well. The comedy scene is on the come up, the food is irresistible and the sports teams always leave us on the edge of our seat. Something else we do well? Write. The region hosts great authors across an array of eclectic genres. This year was a home run for native Cleveland writers, with groundbreaking work from Celeste Ng, classic romances and a reflection of the highs and lows of being a Cleveland sports fan. Here are 10 local or local-inspired must-reads from 2022.
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rebecca Bar-Shain
Finding ways to support one’s community, both big and small, is a cornerstone of University Heights resident Rebecca Bar-Shain’s life. As a certified financial planner/partner at Cedar Brook Group in Mayfield Heights, Bar-Shain guides clients through their financial lives, finding solutions and pathways to their goals. As a community member, she gives her time to institutions like the Jewish Family Service Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Fuchs Mizrachi School.
Cleveland Jewish News
Todd E. Gurney
When Todd Gurney joined ORT America in 2018, he had not heard of the organization before. Now preparing to serve as the next president of ORT’s Ohio region after becoming the first vice president, his vision includes getting the organization’s name out more and attracting younger generations. ORT...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rebekah Dorman
Rebekah Dorman has always had a professional and personal focus on improving the lives of children and families facing challenges like poverty and mental illness. Before founding Kadima Consulting, the Beachwood resident was a developmental psychologist. She has held various positions in the nonprofit world, including vice president of Applewood Centers, where she created programs for families of children with chronic health issues, a home visiting program for low-income families and a stress management program for teens in foster care.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jim Strassman
Over the decades, Jim Strassman has run his own insurance agency and set an example for corporate giving and citizenship with his commitment to nonprofits in the Jewish and general community. Many charity runs have been sponsored by Strassman Insurance Services – for Jewish and general causes – and he...
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
