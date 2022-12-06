ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Fantasy Football Week 14: Quarterback rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Fantasy football managers would be hard-pressed to complain about Josh Allen this season. Sure, turnovers have been a problem, but I don't know about you all, the positives seem to wayyyy outweigh the negatives. He's the third-highest-scoring fantasy football quarterback, behind only Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, respectively — and it's tight at the top. He's second in passing touchdowns (25), fourth in quarterback rush yards (581) and third in quarterback rushing touchdowns (five).

Like I said, hard to argue with Allen's fantasy output as the signal caller for the team many believe to be a Super-Bowl favorite.

But Allen's fantasy football managers clinging to a playoff spot might find an uphill climb in Week 14. Allen and the Bills will take on the rival New York Jets. The Jets are trying to cling onto a playoff spot, while the Bills are looking towards the No. 1 seed in the AFC. For fantasy purposes, however, the Jets defense represents quite a tough matchup for Allen.

Their front seven is fierce and the Jets have one of the best secondaries in all of football. They have represented a bottom-five matchup against opposing quarterbacks pretty much all season.

Of course, Josh Allen isn't any quarterback. He also isn't throwing to just any wide receiver; as good as Sauce Gardner and the rest of the Jets back-end is, Stefon Diggs has proven time and time again that he's nigh uncoverable.

It will likely shape up to be another classic case of the unstoppable force (Allen) vs. the immovable object (the Jets' D) in Week 14.

Who do you think will come out on top in this huge AFC East matchup?

Here's the quarterback position — check out where Allen and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 14:

Jacksonville, FL
