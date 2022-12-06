Read full article on original website
WVNews
County commission asked to help fund repairs to Bull Run Road
KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners are being asked to contribute $50,000 of federal stimulus money toward repair of the Bull Run Road to make it safe for emergency service providers to travel. The request was one of several American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) points of business that Commissioners Don Smith...
WVNews
Preston native named to state DHHR post
CHARLESTON — Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Preston County native Nicholas Stuchell as interim commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. This appointment is effective immediately and is part of DHHR’s...
WVNews
Ralph Junior Cathell
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ralph Junior Cathell, 76, of Clarksburg, joined his wife in h…
WVNews
Solid Waste Authority discusses recycling needs
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Solid Waste Authority Board discussed promoting recycling and other projects at its Wednesday meeting. Don Smith, president of the board, said he is working on a spring advertisement campaign for recycling. He told board members the cost for space on the electronic sign across from Walmart is $750 a month. Smith said the advertisement would be seen once every minute.
WVNews
All is calm, all is bright: live nativity, light displays in Upshur County
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Local churches, organizations and businesses are presenting lots of holiday cheer, with several happening this weekend. Churches are hosting live Nativity scenes and activities. Also, many residents spreading the joy of the Christmas season with light displays. Continue reading here to learn more about...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Reynoldsville VFD annual Santa Food Drive, 9 a.m. Fire Department to fire access; fire access to Sun Valley. East to Davisson Run Road to U.S. 19, Old Davisson Run, west on Sun Valley, Sycamore Road, Jarvisville Road to Turtle Tree, Marshville Road to Marshville Community, New Creek, fire station. Santa will give small treats to children.
WVNews
PATCH receives funding from Women's Giving Circle
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Planned Approach to Community Health (PATCH) Coalition of Taylor County was the recipient of a grant that will help to propel their programs into the new year. The coalition was one of seven recipients of awards from The Women’s Giving Circle of North...
WVNews
Hometown Christmas Market, Taste of of the Feast take over downtown Fairmont, West Virginia
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Holiday Celebration kicked into full swing Friday, and the evening concluded with the Festival Cucina, giving attendees a taste of what’s planned for Saturday’s Feast of the Seven Fishes. Friday, the second day of the three-day celebration,...
WVNews
Nevaeh Ann Compton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nevaeh Ann Compton took her final rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Zane and Michelle, of Clarksburg. Nevaeh arrived on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Our family is forever changed and forever...
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur swimming travel to Elkins for meet
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV NEWS) – The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers (Bucs) swim team lead by notable seniors Cadence Vincent and Preston Bennett competed at a dual meet against Elkins High School Wednesday, December 7, seeing them complete scores of 63 for the girls and 43 for the boys. The Girls Relay...
WVNews
A greater tomorrow: WVU Medicine Children's Hospital is on a mission to improve children's health care, quality of life
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The need was obvious. The “how” of fulfilling that need would prove to be challenging but not insurmountable, especially when it meant better health care and quality of life for the children of West Virginia. Open for about two months now, WVU...
WVNews
Buckhannon native begins ALS Christmas Angel program
BUCKHANNON— Seth Poling, a Buckhannon native, has started ALS Christmas Angel, which sponsors another West Virginian living with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Poling has been living with ALS since his diagnosis in 2017. Poling wants to help a fellow ALS warrior in need this Christmas season.
WVNews
Community calendar 12.09
• The Kingwood Public Library’s annual Children’s Christmas Party for newborn through age 13 will be held 10 a.m. til noon. A movie will not be shown this year. There will be special events, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Call the library to register, at 304-329-1499.
WVNews
Horne, Keener lead 3-0 Grafton to Sam Bord girls title
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — With her team leading by three in the fourth quarter, Grafton’s Hadley Horne scored a layup, got a steal and scored again. It was exactly what Bearcats coach Bartsel Keener has been preaching in the early stages of his first season in charge.
WVNews
WVU Extension invites youths to explore computer science at 4-H Code Camp
WESTON — From smartwatches and robots to video games and apps — today’s digital world runs on code. At West Virginia University Extension’s 4-H Code Camp, youth from across the state will have the opportunity to learn one of the world’s most in-demand skills through fun, hands-on coding activities.
WVNews
Athlete insight: Kenna Maxwell
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur junior guard Kenna Maxwell has become a central part of Buccaneer basketball from her desire to succeed and take not only her game but the team to the next level.
WVNews
The holidays are here, and so is the fun in Mountaineer Country!
Holiday season is coming in hot and so are activities all around Preston County. Check out the drive-through nativity to learn about the story of Christmas, snap pictures with holiday figures, eat alongside friends and family, and visit with Santa Claus. There are so many opportunities to be involved all month long.
WVNews
Bobcats fall to Alderson Broaddus, 78-62 in MEC matchup
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The West Virginia Wesleyan (WVWC) Bobcats men’s basketball team came up short against Alderson Broaddus at home on Wednesday, December 7 with a final score of 78-62. A trio of Bobcats managed to put-up double-digit figures in the loss. Freshman forward D’Vante Rivera, finishing with 17 points, graduate student guard Darius Green, who finished with 13 points and freshman forward Curtis Litton, who finished with 10 points, all racked up double digit scoring in the loss to Alderson Broaddus.
WVNews
Lessons Learned
Recently Allia Shaver, student journalist, and I interviewed Heather Baston Hull, producer of the movie “In God’s Time” being filmed by JC Films in Buckhannon in the Fall of 2022, and her son Brody Hull, an actor in the film. Allia: “In God’s Time” is already very...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit Robert Morris Postgame 12/8/22
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit gets in the ugly Christmas sweater spirit while recapping her team's win over Robert Morris. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign...
