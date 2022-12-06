Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Ohio Secretary of State certifies results for 2022 general election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LeRose on Friday certified the results for the 2022 general election. 4,201,368 ballots were cast in the Nov. 8 election, which was the second most ever for a gubernatorial election year, according to a press release from LaRose. The certification includes...
13abc.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture issues eggnog recall
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a recall of eggnog products on Friday. The recall, coming from products from Hartzler Family Dairy, is due to concerns of undeclared allergens in its quart-sized eggnog products, according to a company press release. Officials confirmed the impacted products have...
13abc.com
Ohio Turnpike announces winners of Name-a-Snowplow contest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike has announced the winners of the second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest. According to the Ohio Turnpike, the eight winners are:. Ctrl-Salt-Delete (submitted by Nicole G.) Blizzard Wizard (submitted by Jacqueline F.) Plow Chicka Plow Wow (submitted by Joshua.) You’re Killin’ Me Squalls (submitted by...
Comments / 0