Durant, OK

KXII.com

Durant school opens its doors to help fill job positions

DURANT, Texas (KXII) -There are over a thousand job positions open in Bryan County. To help set up students for success and assist with filling these positions, Kiamichi Tech provides short and long term educational programs to high school and adult students. In addition, the Durant location opened its doors...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Stitt calls for special election in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special election in Marshall County to fill the vacant District 2 seat on Commissioners Court. The special primary election will be held on February 14, and the special general election is set for April 4. The candidate...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Fund drive to help former Denison athlete injured in wreck

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texomans are working together to raise funds for a former Denison student and athlete. On November 19, a bus being driven by Calvin Hill was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way in College Station. Hill, badly injured, was pulled from the fiery wreckage.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

'Large number' of illnesses prompts virtual learning at Hugo elementary

HUGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Students at Hugo Elementary School will be learning from home on Friday. The school district said the reason for the change is a surge in students and staff members who are ill. Virtual learning applies only to elementary students on Friday; the other Hugo schools...
HUGO, OK
okcfox.com

Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Dickson schools on lockdown after police activity

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There was an added police presence around Dickson Public Schools on Thursday morning. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Dickson police were searching for an individual in the area who may be suicidal and could be armed. The school was notified about the activity and...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
GAINESVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Tishomingo woman dies in motorcycle crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A 32-year-old Tishomingo woman was killed in a Johnston County crash in on Thursday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the incident involved two motorcycles traveling about one mile north of Milburn on State Highway 48A. Mesha A. Romero, who was a passenger aboard...
TISHOMINGO, OK
KXII.com

Forest Park in Denison hosts Wonders of Winter event Friday

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Parks and Recreation is putting on a holiday event at Forest Park on Friday night. The event is free to all who want to attend. There will be a petting zoo, live reindeer, live music, holiday trains, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, inflatables and pictures with Santa.
DENISON, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

Marriage licenses – Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2022

Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed for in Bryan County during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2022:. • Jose Sotero Avila Castillo and Maria Del Carmen Marinez Vazquez. • Dwight James Forbis and Montana Makelton George. • Ethan Charles Adams and Schyler Alyssa West.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Lone Grove woman arrested for assault

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove woman has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after stabbing someone, according to court documents. Documents state 31-year-old Jami Lynn Ellis stabbed a woman in September. The court documents state she stabbed her with force and violence, intending to cause traumatic injury.
LONE GROVE, OK
KXII.com

Ada man pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man whose murder conviction was overturned by the McGirt Supreme Court ruling has voluntarily pled guilty in federal court. According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, 24-year-old Kalup Born was convicted, again, of kidnapping and killing 70-year-old Brenda Carter in 2017.
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Durant Police looking for witnesses of Friday’s fatal crash

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant Police are asking for your help to put together the details of a fatal car crash. It happened Friday night around 10:30 off of North Choctaw Road and 9th Street, right behind the Choctaw Casino. News 12 was told Melanie Ward of Kingston died in that...
DURANT, OK

