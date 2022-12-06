Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Durant school opens its doors to help fill job positions
DURANT, Texas (KXII) -There are over a thousand job positions open in Bryan County. To help set up students for success and assist with filling these positions, Kiamichi Tech provides short and long term educational programs to high school and adult students. In addition, the Durant location opened its doors...
KTEN.com
Stitt calls for special election in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special election in Marshall County to fill the vacant District 2 seat on Commissioners Court. The special primary election will be held on February 14, and the special general election is set for April 4. The candidate...
KTEN.com
Fund drive to help former Denison athlete injured in wreck
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texomans are working together to raise funds for a former Denison student and athlete. On November 19, a bus being driven by Calvin Hill was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way in College Station. Hill, badly injured, was pulled from the fiery wreckage.
KTEN.com
'Large number' of illnesses prompts virtual learning at Hugo elementary
HUGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Students at Hugo Elementary School will be learning from home on Friday. The school district said the reason for the change is a surge in students and staff members who are ill. Virtual learning applies only to elementary students on Friday; the other Hugo schools...
okcfox.com
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
KTEN.com
Dickson schools on lockdown after police activity
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There was an added police presence around Dickson Public Schools on Thursday morning. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Dickson police were searching for an individual in the area who may be suicidal and could be armed. The school was notified about the activity and...
KTEN.com
Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
52-Year-Old Killed And 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grayson County (Grayson County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Grayson County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on US-377, two miles south of Tioga.
KXII.com
Grayson County Salvation Army in critical need of angel tree adopters before Christmas
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Christmas morning is just a little over two weeks away, and the Salvation Army said it needs help preparing for Santa to come with so many little angels still hanging on its Christmas tree. This year, Grayson County’s Salvation Army said its angel tree is more...
KXII.com
Woman killed, man critically injured in Johnston Co. motorcycle crash
MILBURN, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Johnston County. Oklahoma troopers said it happened just before 7 p.m. on State Highway 48A a mile north of Milburn when the two Harley Davidson motorcycles collided. Troopers said...
KTEN.com
Tishomingo woman dies in motorcycle crash
KXII.com
Forest Park in Denison hosts Wonders of Winter event Friday
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Parks and Recreation is putting on a holiday event at Forest Park on Friday night. The event is free to all who want to attend. There will be a petting zoo, live reindeer, live music, holiday trains, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, inflatables and pictures with Santa.
bryancountypatriot.com
Marriage licenses – Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2022
Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed for in Bryan County during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2022:. • Jose Sotero Avila Castillo and Maria Del Carmen Marinez Vazquez. • Dwight James Forbis and Montana Makelton George. • Ethan Charles Adams and Schyler Alyssa West.
OHP investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Johnston County
KXII.com
Lone Grove woman arrested for assault
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove woman has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after stabbing someone, according to court documents. Documents state 31-year-old Jami Lynn Ellis stabbed a woman in September. The court documents state she stabbed her with force and violence, intending to cause traumatic injury.
KXII.com
Ada man pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man whose murder conviction was overturned by the McGirt Supreme Court ruling has voluntarily pled guilty in federal court. According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, 24-year-old Kalup Born was convicted, again, of kidnapping and killing 70-year-old Brenda Carter in 2017.
KXII.com
Durant Police looking for witnesses of Friday’s fatal crash
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant Police are asking for your help to put together the details of a fatal car crash. It happened Friday night around 10:30 off of North Choctaw Road and 9th Street, right behind the Choctaw Casino. News 12 was told Melanie Ward of Kingston died in that...
KXII.com
Sherman man charged with aggravated assault; accused of hitting ex-girlfriend with his car
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested on Tuesday after hitting his ex-girlfriend with his car. According to Sherman Police, Michael Barber and a woman, who he used to date, got into a disagreement in the driveway of a home near West Olive and Rusk Street. Police said...
