Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff, Teases “Broken” Return
AEW wrestler Matt Hardy has provided an update on his brother Jeff, and continues to tease that his “Broken” character might be in the works. Jeff Hardy has been off AEW television since June 14th, when he was written off due to an arrest for driving under the influence and then beginning rehab. Since then, we haven’t had many updates about Jeff’s progress until now.
ewrestlingnews.com
Samoa Joe Praises William Regal, Says He Was A Major Influence To Him
Speaking to DAZN for a new interview, AEW and ROH wrestler Samoa Joe gave some high praise to William Regal, who he credits as being a major influence on his career. Additionally, Joe commented on the business needing more guys like Regal, and more. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Pulled From Match Due To Minor Injury
The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. However, the match was pulled during the latest episode of NXT. In a segment on the show, WWE blamed the match being nixed on Julius Creed needing further tests on a potential rib injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE In Talks With E! Network About A New Reality Show
WWE has done many reality shows, such as Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. WWE will produce another one soon with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Shane Taylor Discusses His Recent Debut With AEW, Talks Final Battle
During a recent appearance on the “Knockouts and 3-Counts” podcast, Shane Taylor commented on his recent debut with All Elite Wrestling, his match at ROH Final Battle, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his AEW debut being long overdue: “This is...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Complete PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Field Revealed, NWA Contract Signing Set
We now have the entire field for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament announced. On Friday, PWG announced that Konosuke Takeshita and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will be joining Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Latigo, and Daniel Garcia as confirmed names competing.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Dealing With The Same Injury
Earlier this week, Drew McIntyre announced that he is not medically cleared to compete. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also on the sidelines with an injury. Meltzer wrote, “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of action for right now...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Gets A Name Change, Now Known As BiGG BiLL
Could W. Morrissey (Big Cass in WWE) be getting a new ring name in All Elite Wrestling? It sure appears that way. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to post a graphic promoting this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. In it, the current member of The Firm is referred to as “BiGG BiLL.”
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Dislikes The Term “Mark” And Explains Why
William Regal is not a fan of the term “mark,” and he recently explained why. Regal was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, and during the conversation, he talked about how that term isn’t used in England. This was especially true when he was coming up in the business. He also explained why he doesn’t like it in terms of being an insult to the fans.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – AAA & CMLL Interested In Signing Lady Frost
While Lady Frost departed Impact Wrestling early last month, there is interest in her from the CMLL and AAA promotions. Since her departure from Impact Wrestling, Frost has worked two CMLL tours. According to a report from Fightful, CMLL has publicly offered Frost a contract. As of this writing, she...
ewrestlingnews.com
Smack Talk Podcast #575 – Predictions for NXT Deadline & ROH Final Battle
The content for this week’s playlist of Smark Out Moment SMACK TALK wrestling podcasts consists of the following videos:. What is going to happen at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle 2022 event? This episode of Pay-Per-Viewpoint breaks down the card as well as our predictions for each match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Barry Windham Out Of ICU – Details
After suffering a heart attack at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport last week, Barry Windham is now out of ICU, according to his niece Mika Rotunda. Rotunda wrote:. “Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Becky Lynch Admits Her Shoulder Still Doesn’t Feel Right
Becky Lynch recently returned from nursing an injured shoulder and spoke to Verge Magazine upon making her comeback. During the interview, Lynch talked about how it felt to be back, joining the WarGames match, and her thoughts on Rhea Ripley. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
ewrestlingnews.com
New Date Set For Defense Of IWGP Women’s Championship
KAIRI will face off with Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women’s Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4, 2023. We now have an update about when the title will be defended following that title fight. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the winner...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Teases Update On ROH Television Situation
While speaking during Wednesday’s media call to promote this weekend’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH owner and AEW President Tony Khan hinted that an update on the promotion’s television deal could be coming soon. Khan acquired Ring of Honor in May of this year. Tony indicated to Brandon Thurston that an announcement regarding ROH’s TV future could come this weekend.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE NXT UK Superstar Makes AEW Debut On Friday Night’s Episode Of Rampage
AEW VP of Talent Development, Pat Buck, appeared on the latest episode of CBS’ The Equalizer. The episode, which aired on November 27th, featured Buck in the final scene of the show. While the scene was a cliffhanger, it’s unknown if he’ll be back in the future.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Has Discussed Roman Reigns Wrestling At Both Nights Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns may end up wrestling both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39. As previously reported, WWE is hoping to have The Rock back for WrestleMania 39 for a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The belief is that if this match doesn’t happen then Cody Rhodes may be in line for this title match.
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – The Briscoes, Ian Riccaboni, Countdown Preview
The ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event will be airing tomorrow (Saturday). You can check out the official “Countdown” video below:. Speaking of ROH Final Battle 2022, The Briscoes and Ian Riccaboni both took to Twitter to hype up the event. You can check that out below:. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
A Special Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation Set To Air Today
All Elite Wrestling will be airing a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation later today. The show will air via YouTube at 1:00 PM EST with the following matches taking place:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Bids Farewell To The Blackpool Combat Club
William Regal’s status with AEW is no longer a secret as it’s now common knowledge that the wrestling veteran is headed to WWE in 2023. Regal publicly bid adieu to the Blackpool Combat Club, his former AEW stable, via a tweet earlier today. He wrote,. “To the members...
Comments / 0