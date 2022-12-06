ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

49ers reportedly get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo injury

When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down to a foot injury early in their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it did not look good. Following San Francisco’s surprising win with rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy leading the charge, head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Garoppolo will have to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals The Tight Jimmy Garoppolo Timeline

With the news being more positive than they originally expected, the 49ers could have Garoppolo back in time for their first or second round of the playoffs, if they can make it that far. Currently, the 49ers are 8-4, which leaves them one full game ahead of the Seattle Seahawks...
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC30 Fresno

49ers say 'way outside chance' of Jimmy Garoppolo return

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Wednesday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not need surgery on his broken left foot and will have a much shorter rehabilitation than was feared after Garoppolo suffered the injury on Sunday. But Shanahan stopped short of suggesting Garoppolo's return...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Comeback

Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another major loss when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken off the field Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a broken foot. This is the second time this season that the 9ers lost a starting quarterback. Earlier this year, they lost Trey Lance to an injury as well. Garoppolo is now Read more... The post Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ABC30 Fresno

Raiders at Rams on Thursday night: NFL betting odds, picks, tips

Week 14 of the NFL season gets underway Thursday with a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders (-6, 44.5) and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Raiders (5-7) have won three straight and are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the defending Super Bowl champion Rams (3-9) have lost six straight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC30 Fresno

Judge's joins biggest active contracts in MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL

Aaron Judgewill remain with theNew York Yankees, and for quite a bit of money. Judge will be making$360 million over nine yearsin one of the largest contracts in MLB history. It's no surprise, considering he's coming off a year in which he broke the American League home run record with 62 and won the AL MVP to boot. Big contracts like this don't always work out -- although if the Yankees end up winning a title, their fans won't care too much.
ABC30 Fresno

Baker Mayfield drive in Rams-Raiders TNF ignites Twitter

The brand-new Los Angeles Rams quarterback, fresh from his mutual release from the Carolina Panthers, was on the bench to begin Thursday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He replaced John Wolford in the game's second series. Going into the fourth quarter, however, the Rams had yet to score a touchdown, and it looked like Mayfield's debut for Los Angeles was going to end ignominiously.
ABC30 Fresno

Baker Mayfield leads 98-yard TD drive for win two days after being acquired by Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Newly acquired Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield snapped a six-game losing streak in front of a SoFi crowd on Thursday night. With quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve (spinal contusion) and backup John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers Tuesday after the Carolina Panthers released him Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Free agent slugger Aaron Judge named Time's Athlete of the Year

While the baseball world and nervous New York Yankees fans await Aaron Judge's free agency decision between the Yankees and San Francisco Giants, the 2022 AL MVP seems to be having an enjoyable few days. Before he signs a free agent contract worth $300 million or more, Judge was in...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy