49ers reportedly get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo injury
When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down to a foot injury early in their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it did not look good. Following San Francisco’s surprising win with rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy leading the charge, head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Garoppolo will have to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
49ers Share New Details On Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury, Recovery Timeline
When reports surfaced yesterday that injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may return for the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers fanbase was elated. This would mean the Niners not having to rely on the likes of Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson in meaningful postseason games. Moreover, Jimmy G's return ...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Insider Reveals The Tight Jimmy Garoppolo Timeline
With the news being more positive than they originally expected, the 49ers could have Garoppolo back in time for their first or second round of the playoffs, if they can make it that far. Currently, the 49ers are 8-4, which leaves them one full game ahead of the Seattle Seahawks...
49ers say 'way outside chance' of Jimmy Garoppolo return
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Wednesday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not need surgery on his broken left foot and will have a much shorter rehabilitation than was feared after Garoppolo suffered the injury on Sunday. But Shanahan stopped short of suggesting Garoppolo's return...
Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers suffered another major loss when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken off the field Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a broken foot. This is the second time this season that the 9ers lost a starting quarterback. Earlier this year, they lost Trey Lance to an injury as well. Garoppolo is now Read more... The post Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raiders at Rams on Thursday night: NFL betting odds, picks, tips
Week 14 of the NFL season gets underway Thursday with a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders (-6, 44.5) and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Raiders (5-7) have won three straight and are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the defending Super Bowl champion Rams (3-9) have lost six straight.
Judge's joins biggest active contracts in MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL
Aaron Judgewill remain with theNew York Yankees, and for quite a bit of money. Judge will be making$360 million over nine yearsin one of the largest contracts in MLB history. It's no surprise, considering he's coming off a year in which he broke the American League home run record with 62 and won the AL MVP to boot. Big contracts like this don't always work out -- although if the Yankees end up winning a title, their fans won't care too much.
Baker Mayfield drive in Rams-Raiders TNF ignites Twitter
The brand-new Los Angeles Rams quarterback, fresh from his mutual release from the Carolina Panthers, was on the bench to begin Thursday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He replaced John Wolford in the game's second series. Going into the fourth quarter, however, the Rams had yet to score a touchdown, and it looked like Mayfield's debut for Los Angeles was going to end ignominiously.
Baker Mayfield leads 98-yard TD drive for win two days after being acquired by Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Newly acquired Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield snapped a six-game losing streak in front of a SoFi crowd on Thursday night. With quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve (spinal contusion) and backup John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers Tuesday after the Carolina Panthers released him Monday.
Kyle Shanahan issues caution about Jimmy Garoppolo injury comeback
One report on Tuesday increased optimism that Jimmy Garoppolo could make an unlikely return in the playoffs despite breaking his foot on Sunday. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, however, downplayed that possibility a day later. Shanahan said Wednesday that there is a “way outside chance” of Garoppolo returning at...
San Francisco Giants add Mitch Haniger; 3-year, $43.5M deal, sources say
TheSan Francisco Giantsagreed to terms with outfielder Mitch Haniger, the team announced Tuesday, filling a hole in the Giants' outfield as they continue their free agent pursuit of American League MVP Aaron Judge. The deal is for three years and $43.5 million and includes a player opt-out after the second...
Free agent slugger Aaron Judge named Time's Athlete of the Year
While the baseball world and nervous New York Yankees fans await Aaron Judge's free agency decision between the Yankees and San Francisco Giants, the 2022 AL MVP seems to be having an enjoyable few days. Before he signs a free agent contract worth $300 million or more, Judge was in...
