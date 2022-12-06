Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants northAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Governor Abbott Sends Migrants to City of Brotherly Lovejustpene50Texas State
Related
wwnytv.com
Survey shows improvement for tourism
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - After an all-time low in 2020 and a somewhat better 2021, the 2022 Thousand Islands tourism survey is out and business owners are satisfied. And, for the first time in two years, COVID-19 wasn’t the biggest challenge. On a chilly December day, traffic...
mynbc5.com
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
wwnytv.com
WPBS Holiday Auction underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - WPBS is holding its annual Holiday Auction. Development director Deborah Bleier says bidding is underway. The auction began airing Thursday night. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. You can check out the items and register to bid at wpbstv.org/auction.
wwnytv.com
IHC’s international students watch World Cup during study hall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s IHC is home to a group of international student-athletes. On Friday, a study hall was used to put the books down and turn on the World Cup. Many watching their home country in action. “As a Brazilian, we’re inside soccer. You know, we’re...
wwnytv.com
Top food trends this holiday season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What’s in and what’s out when it comes to food trends this holiday season?. April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to give us the lowdown. Watch her interview above.
wwnytv.com
Hermon gets its bank back
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union opened a new branch location on Church Street in Hermon Wednesday. It’s in the former Community Bank building. Credit union officials say having this location will help local people stay in town to do their banking. “One of the...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
wwnytv.com
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
wwnytv.com
Robert Compeau, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Compeau passed away the morning of November 28th, 2022. He was 74 years old. Robert was born on January 19th, 1948 in Watertown, son of Albert and Rosemary Compeau. He graduated from Indian River Central School in 1966 and attended Jefferson Community College for 1 year before being drafted into the Army for 4 years, spending most of the time deployed to Germany.
wwnytv.com
Holiday collection drive underway for period products
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Happy Period North Country has launched its Holiday Collection Drive. Happy Period North Country president Tanya Roy says they’re accepting donations of period products to help people who can’t afford them. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The...
wwnytv.com
Raising funds during blood drive
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence county organizations are teaming up to take on hunger while helping to save lives. The Red Cross hosted a blood drive Thursday at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. The event raised money for the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center. Organizers said $300 would be donated to...
rochesterregional.org
Dr Howland Joins SLH Emergency Departments
POTSDAM, NY – Board Certified Emergency Medicine physician Todd Howland, MD, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s medical team and will be providing emergency care at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals. Dr. Howland previously served as the Emergency Department Medical Director at Massena Memorial Hospital as a locum physician...
wwnytv.com
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
wwnytv.com
Freezin’ for a reason!
TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - A group gathered Friday morning along the 43-degree St. Lawrence River to make a splash. The jump, which included a dip in the water by Santa Claus himself, is to promote and raise money for the Thousand Islands River Santa Festival in Alexandria Bay next weekend.
wwnytv.com
Volunteer drivers needed to give rides to disabled veterans
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For decades, disabled veterans have gotten free rides to medical appointments through the Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network. Now the organization needs more volunteer drivers. Joseph Brancato serves as the Watertown coordinator of the DAV’s Volunteer Transportation Network, having served in the Air Force during...
informnny.com
Ornament concert scheduled for Dec. 10 in Watertown canceled
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ornament performance presented by the Disabled Persons Action Organization, originally scheduled for Dec. 10 at Dulles State Office Building, has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a date next year. Event organizers said the performance has been canceled due to the illness of...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Skip’s Fish Fry to close; mobile operation to continue
OSWEGO – A seafood eatery on the city’s West Side will close its brick-and-mortar location, but continue its mobile food operation. Skip’s Fish Fry will close its physical location at 42 W. Second St. on Dec. 16, the business announced in a post on its Facebook page. Until then, it will continue to be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays.
wwnytv.com
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: 2006 snowmobiling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to December 2006 when we got a blast of snow just in time to go from hunting season to snowmobiling season. Watch the story by then-reporter Andrea Friedman on Friday on 7 News...
Comments / 0