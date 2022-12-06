Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia fall turkey harvest up by almost 46 percent
FARMINGTON — West Virginia’s 2022 fall turkey harvest increased by almost 46% over last year’s harvest, according to preliminary results released by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Fall turkey hunters harvested 1,012 birds this past season compared to 694 birds last year. The fall 2022...
WVNews
Powering forward
West Virginia’s proud heritage of being an energy-producing state must continue for the state and nation to reach their full potential. But by energy, we mean more than just coal, natural gas and oil. That’s why the efforts to foster renewable energy generation — along with the traditional forms...
WVNews
Steel company opening $450M 'micro mill' in W.Va. in 2025
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that recycles scrap metal and turns it into sustainable steel plans to open a $450 million “micro mill” in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Company plans to open the mill in Berkeley County in late...
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — First responders and school officials who handled a rash of hoax fake shooting calls with professionalism, quickly determining the true nature of the situation and alerting the public accordingly.
WVNews
Air Force 80, Arkansas St. 55
ARKANSAS ST. (5-5) El-Sheikh 2-5 0-0 4, Farrington 1-4 1-2 4, Felts 5-11 0-0 14, Fields 2-6 1-2 6, Davis 4-12 0-0 8, Ford 5-6 3-3 13, Lual 0-4 2-2 2, Nelson 1-4 0-0 2, Boutayeb 1-1 0-0 2, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 7-9 55.
WVNews
Association of Ohio Commodores Foundation awards grant to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WV News) — The Association of Ohio Commodores Foundation has awarded a grant of $26,900 to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio to help provide free books to young children in the state. Established at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in August 2019, the Association of...
WVNews
Attorney: Kidnap plot leader should not get life sentence
The leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should not be sentenced to life in prison because federal prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a “false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader," his attorney argues. Attorney Christopher Gibbons said in his sentencing...
Comments / 0