abccolumbia.com
New Details: Orangeburg Sheriff says missing 5 year old found safe, father facing charges
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office says they have located missing 5 year old Aspen Jeter and she is safe. Investigators say she was found safe in Danville, Virginia Friday afternoon. Jeter had not been seen since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving. She was believed...
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
wakg.com
South Carolina Murder Suspect Arrested in Danville, Missing 5-year-old Found Safe
The Danville Police Department arrested a South Carolina Murder Suspect and Safely Recovered a Missing 5-Year-old child this afternoon. At approximately 12:40pm this afternoon, members of the Danville Police Department conducted surveillance, located, identified, and arrested 46-year-old Antar Jeter of South Carolina, without incident after receiving intelligence from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) that he may be in the area. Antar Jeter was wanted for homicide and grand larceny from incidents in Orangeburg County, South Carolina and was potentially in the company of a missing child. When located by Danville investigators, Antar Jeter was operating a stolen 2015 Mazda 6, South Carolina tag of SVK-760 and had 5-year-old Aspen Jeter, a missing juvenile from Orangeburg County, South Carolina, in the vehicle. The missing juvenile was safely recovered at the time of the arrest of Mr. Jeter and is safely in the custody of law enforcement.
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies looking for runaway teen
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for a 17 year-old runaway. Deputies say Hannah Yackeschi has refused to return home and has recently had a surgical procedure. The teen has prescribed medication that she does not have. Authorities believe she is still in the...
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
WRDW-TV
SC State lockdown lifted, police investigating gun spotting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State held a conference Thursday afternoon updating the community on the lockdown. An employee noticed the man carrying what appeared to be a weapon onto campus. Campus authorities were notified and the lockdown went into effect. Investigators determined the rifle-shaped object was a wooden prop...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for man accused of burglary on Augusta Road
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing. According to the police, the man stole over $3,000 worth of items from a property on Augusta Road. The incident occurred on November 11, 2022. Police are asking...
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands woman charged in church burglaries
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items from four different churches in the area. Investigators say Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary as well as unlawful conduct toward a child. According...
WYFF4.com
SC troopers investigating deadly head-on crash in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a head-on crash in Newberry County. Troopers say it happened Friday night just after 8:30 p. on SC-39 near Brannon Road. They say a pickup was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a...
abcnews4.com
SC State on lockdown after possible gun spotted
ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University is on lockdown as campus police are currently searching for a man possibly carrying a gun on campus, according to campus officials. Students and employees are instructed to shelter in place until further notice. The man was described as wearing black pants...
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
Kershaw County coroner identifies woman killed in Wednesday crash
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a woman who died on Wednesday in a crash in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the crash happened in the 2 p.m. hour along Lockhart Road near Stretch Drive near Camden. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell...
Have you seen her? Teen missing from Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. 16-year-old Kiera Aquil was last seen in the area of Blackberry Lane in Pomaria, South Carolina, according to deputies. Deputies say Aquil is 5'6" and weighs around 160 pounds. She was...
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw County Sheriff releases statement on Wateree Hydro Station incident
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Dec. 7 near the Duke Energy Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway. In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Sheriff Lee Boan says, “We currently have no evidence leading us to...
