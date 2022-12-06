The Danville Police Department arrested a South Carolina Murder Suspect and Safely Recovered a Missing 5-Year-old child this afternoon. At approximately 12:40pm this afternoon, members of the Danville Police Department conducted surveillance, located, identified, and arrested 46-year-old Antar Jeter of South Carolina, without incident after receiving intelligence from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) that he may be in the area. Antar Jeter was wanted for homicide and grand larceny from incidents in Orangeburg County, South Carolina and was potentially in the company of a missing child. When located by Danville investigators, Antar Jeter was operating a stolen 2015 Mazda 6, South Carolina tag of SVK-760 and had 5-year-old Aspen Jeter, a missing juvenile from Orangeburg County, South Carolina, in the vehicle. The missing juvenile was safely recovered at the time of the arrest of Mr. Jeter and is safely in the custody of law enforcement.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO