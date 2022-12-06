ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Collider

'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video

This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
Inquisitr.com

Jenna Ortega Stuns In Gothic Bridal Gown With Thigh-High Slit

Jenna Ortega has been causing a stir in her profession by assuming more scream parts, particularly in the recent Netflix film Wednesday, for which she attended the premiere in a gothic-themed costume and completely captured everyone's attention. She was able to refine her skills and get her big break as a young actress when she played the young Jane in Jane the Virgin. After that, she advanced into more challenging roles, generating notice with a notable appearance on the stalker-core favorite show You.
Harper's Bazaar

Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, and More Made Dazzling Appearances at MoMA & Chanel’s Film Benefit

A number of famous faces gathered yesterday evening to celebrate one of the most formative film figures of our time: Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. For MoMA’S 15th Annual Film Benefit presented by Chanel, top Hollywood names including Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose, fashion-favorite actress Chloë Sevigny and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, as well as Oscar Isaac, Jemima Kirke, and artist Anna Weyant were in attendance. Legends including Cate Blanchett, Alejandro Iñárritu, Ewan McGregor, and Tilda Swinton also appeared—albeit virtually—with prerecorded celebratory messages for del Toro, reminiscing on their time as collaborators and admirers of his work.
Variety

Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’

Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
seventeen.com

Jenna Ortega Never Asked Christina Ricci for Advice on How to Portray Wednesday Addams

Known for her sadistic mind and macabre fascinations, Wednesday Addams takes center stage in Netflix’s latest live-action series, Wednesday. The Tim Burton re-imagination follows Wednesday as she navigates her psychic abilities and above-average teenage angst at Nevermore Academy. Jenna Ortega stars as the titular character, in an expert performance riddled with monotone one-liners and spine-tingling stares. But before Jenna, Wednesday was iconically portrayed by actress Christina Ricci.
Deadline

Scott Cooper Talks Building A Whodunit With Father Of The Murder Mystery Edgar Allan Poe In ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ – Contenders LA3C

Crazy Heart writer-director Scott Cooper joined Deadline’s Contenders: LA3C awards-season event to discuss The Pale Blue Eye, his adaptation of the Louis Bayard novel about a gruesome West Point murder committed while none other than Edgar Allan Poe was a cadet in the military academy. Cooper teams with Christian Bale for the third time, with Bale playing a world-weary detective summoned when a cadet is found hanged from a tree on the grounds of the academy. It goes from suicide to something else when a telltale heart clue emerges: someone has removed the cadet’s ticker, after he was cut down. The...
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
PopSugar

Jenna Ortega's Viral "Wednesday" Dance Is Taking Over TikTok

TikTok's latest dance trend is a personal invitation from Wednesday to unleash your inner Addams. Jenna Ortega's self-choreographed dance moves in the new Netflix series inspired a new dance challenge set to Lady Gaga's 2011 song "Bloody Mary." A mix of Addams Family classics and '80s goth nightclub moves, the dance is inspiring would-be Nevermore students of all ages to put on their best scowls and shimmy like nobody's watching.

