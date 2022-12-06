Read full article on original website
'Wednesday' actor Jenna Ortega says she freaked out Christina Ricci on set with her dark sense of humor: 'I made it weird'
Jenna Ortega said she freaked out Christina Ricci when filming "Wednesday," calling it "one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had."
‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Never Had a Hot Shower in 8 Months of Filming
Making 'Wednesday' was no walk in the park. In fact, Jenna Ortega and the cast never had hot water while filming.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
Jenna Ortega Stuns In Gothic Bridal Gown With Thigh-High Slit
Jenna Ortega has been causing a stir in her profession by assuming more scream parts, particularly in the recent Netflix film Wednesday, for which she attended the premiere in a gothic-themed costume and completely captured everyone's attention. She was able to refine her skills and get her big break as a young actress when she played the young Jane in Jane the Virgin. After that, she advanced into more challenging roles, generating notice with a notable appearance on the stalker-core favorite show You.
'Wednesday' Faces Backlash After Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had COVID While Filming Viral Scene
Wednesday emerged as a huge hit for Netflix following its debut on November 23. The Addams Family spinoff follows Jenna Ortega as the titular character as she navigates the mysteries of Nevermore Academy. One scene, in particular, has riled up the Internet, with fans absolutely obsessed with Wednesday’s expressive moves...
Jenna Ortega Reveals She Choreographed Netflix's Viral 'Wednesday' Dance Scene
The actor admitted that she was “really insecure” about filming the scene that gained millions of views in mere days.
Harper's Bazaar
Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, and More Made Dazzling Appearances at MoMA & Chanel’s Film Benefit
A number of famous faces gathered yesterday evening to celebrate one of the most formative film figures of our time: Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. For MoMA’S 15th Annual Film Benefit presented by Chanel, top Hollywood names including Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose, fashion-favorite actress Chloë Sevigny and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, as well as Oscar Isaac, Jemima Kirke, and artist Anna Weyant were in attendance. Legends including Cate Blanchett, Alejandro Iñárritu, Ewan McGregor, and Tilda Swinton also appeared—albeit virtually—with prerecorded celebratory messages for del Toro, reminiscing on their time as collaborators and admirers of his work.
Jenna Ortega Reveals a Lot of ‘The Fallout’ Was Improvised
Jenna Ortega got candid about what it was really like for her to work on 'The Fallout' film with Maddie Ziegler and director, Megan Park.
‘Gilmore Girls’ Used Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino’s Wedding Venue for Multiple Episodes
'Gilmore Girls' creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, executive producer Dan Palladino, filmed more than 1 episode at their wedding venue.
‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers Were Unable to Use the Bathroom in their Poe Cup Costumes
Wednesday Addams has enamored fans with her all-black ensembles in the Netflix series. Jenna Ortega reveals the Poe Cup catsuit in 'Wednesday' was a favorite because it resembled Edward Scissorhands.
Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’
Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
seventeen.com
Jenna Ortega Never Asked Christina Ricci for Advice on How to Portray Wednesday Addams
Known for her sadistic mind and macabre fascinations, Wednesday Addams takes center stage in Netflix’s latest live-action series, Wednesday. The Tim Burton re-imagination follows Wednesday as she navigates her psychic abilities and above-average teenage angst at Nevermore Academy. Jenna Ortega stars as the titular character, in an expert performance riddled with monotone one-liners and spine-tingling stares. But before Jenna, Wednesday was iconically portrayed by actress Christina Ricci.
Scott Cooper Talks Building A Whodunit With Father Of The Murder Mystery Edgar Allan Poe In ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ – Contenders LA3C
Crazy Heart writer-director Scott Cooper joined Deadline’s Contenders: LA3C awards-season event to discuss The Pale Blue Eye, his adaptation of the Louis Bayard novel about a gruesome West Point murder committed while none other than Edgar Allan Poe was a cadet in the military academy. Cooper teams with Christian Bale for the third time, with Bale playing a world-weary detective summoned when a cadet is found hanged from a tree on the grounds of the academy. It goes from suicide to something else when a telltale heart clue emerges: someone has removed the cadet’s ticker, after he was cut down. The...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
PopSugar
Jenna Ortega's Viral "Wednesday" Dance Is Taking Over TikTok
TikTok's latest dance trend is a personal invitation from Wednesday to unleash your inner Addams. Jenna Ortega's self-choreographed dance moves in the new Netflix series inspired a new dance challenge set to Lady Gaga's 2011 song "Bloody Mary." A mix of Addams Family classics and '80s goth nightclub moves, the dance is inspiring would-be Nevermore students of all ages to put on their best scowls and shimmy like nobody's watching.
Kumail Nanjiani Says Acting In “Eternals” Brought Up His “Weird” Relationship With Food
"I've always had guilt or regret associated with it. I've always used food as a punishment or as a reward."
Taylor Swift sets feature film directorial debut based on her own original script
Searchlight Pictures is set to produce
Gwendoline Christie on feeling 'beautiful for the first time' on screen while starring in Wednesday on Netflix
Following stints on Game of Thrones and Star Wars, Gwendoline Christie praises the team behind Wednesday on Netflix for helping her feel amazing about herself on and off screen
"No One's Ever Gotten My Name Right": Brendan Fraser Explained How To Properly Pronounce His Name And I've Been Wrong For Years
"No one's ever gotten my name right."
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
