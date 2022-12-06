Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Upshur County Community Education Outreach accepting Junior Belle applications
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Upshur County Community Education Outreach Services (CEOS) organization is now accepting applications for the 2023 Upshur County Junior Belle. Applicants must be an Upshur County resident, be a 4-H member and be in third or fourth grade. Applicants must be willing to represent...
WVNews
WVU Extension invites youths to explore computer science at 4-H Code Camp
WESTON — From smartwatches and robots to video games and apps — today’s digital world runs on code. At West Virginia University Extension’s 4-H Code Camp, youth from across the state will have the opportunity to learn one of the world’s most in-demand skills through fun, hands-on coding activities.
WVNews
Preston native named to state DHHR post
CHARLESTON — Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Preston County native Nicholas Stuchell as interim commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. This appointment is effective immediately and is part of DHHR’s...
WVNews
PATCH receives funding from Women's Giving Circle
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Planned Approach to Community Health (PATCH) Coalition of Taylor County was the recipient of a grant that will help to propel their programs into the new year. The coalition was one of seven recipients of awards from The Women’s Giving Circle of North...
WVNews
A greater tomorrow: WVU Medicine Children's Hospital is on a mission to improve children's health care, quality of life
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The need was obvious. The “how” of fulfilling that need would prove to be challenging but not insurmountable, especially when it meant better health care and quality of life for the children of West Virginia. Open for about two months now, WVU...
WVNews
United High School's (West Virginia) Jingle Surprise spreads Christmas cheer while promoting attendance
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At United High School, the Jingle Surprise program is serving double duty as a way to spread Christmas cheer and promote good attendance. This is the third year of the program, and officials say it has been well-received.
WVNews
Buckhannon, West Virginia Colonial Arts Center hosts BCT’s 50th anniversary show
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Members of Buckhannon Community Theatre, both current and alumni, are returning to the Colonial Arts Center Main Hall to showcase their 50th Anniversary Show. This variety show will include songs from past decades and characters of all ages and settings. With pieces ranging from Annie Get...
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur swimming travel to Elkins for meet
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV NEWS) – The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers (Bucs) swim team lead by notable seniors Cadence Vincent and Preston Bennett competed at a dual meet against Elkins High School Wednesday, December 7, seeing them complete scores of 63 for the girls and 43 for the boys. The Girls Relay...
WVNews
County commission asked to help fund repairs to Bull Run Road
KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners are being asked to contribute $50,000 of federal stimulus money toward repair of the Bull Run Road to make it safe for emergency service providers to travel. The request was one of several American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) points of business that Commissioners Don Smith...
WVNews
Terra Alta Civic Club meets goal to place wreaths on veterans' graves
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club has announced that its goal to cover the veteran’s graves in the Terra Alta Cemetery has been reached. More than 600 wreaths are on their way from Maine being driven by a volunteer driver. They are due on Saturday. Also, on Saturday, volunteers will be planting flags to mark where the wreaths will be placed on Dec. 17.
WVNews
Buckhannon native begins ALS Christmas Angel program
BUCKHANNON— Seth Poling, a Buckhannon native, has started ALS Christmas Angel, which sponsors another West Virginian living with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Poling has been living with ALS since his diagnosis in 2017. Poling wants to help a fellow ALS warrior in need this Christmas season.
WVNews
Community calendar 12.09
• The Kingwood Public Library’s annual Children’s Christmas Party for newborn through age 13 will be held 10 a.m. til noon. A movie will not be shown this year. There will be special events, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Call the library to register, at 304-329-1499.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Reynoldsville VFD annual Santa Food Drive, 9 a.m. Fire Department to fire access; fire access to Sun Valley. East to Davisson Run Road to U.S. 19, Old Davisson Run, west on Sun Valley, Sycamore Road, Jarvisville Road to Turtle Tree, Marshville Road to Marshville Community, New Creek, fire station. Santa will give small treats to children.
WVNews
Nevaeh Ann Compton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nevaeh Ann Compton took her final rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Zane and Michelle, of Clarksburg. Nevaeh arrived on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Our family is forever changed and forever...
WVNews
Hometown Christmas Market, Taste of of the Feast take over downtown Fairmont, West Virginia
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Holiday Celebration kicked into full swing Friday, and the evening concluded with the Festival Cucina, giving attendees a taste of what’s planned for Saturday’s Feast of the Seven Fishes. Friday, the second day of the three-day celebration,...
WVNews
Ralph Junior Cathell
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ralph Junior Cathell, 76, of Clarksburg, joined his wife in heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Belington, WV, on, April 8, 1946, a son of the late Ralph and Ola England Cathell.
WVNews
Horne, Keener lead 3-0 Grafton to Sam Bord girls title
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — With her team leading by three in the fourth quarter, Grafton’s Hadley Horne scored a layup, got a steal and scored again. It was exactly what Bearcats coach Bartsel Keener has been preaching in the early stages of his first season in charge.
WVNews
Sandra Susette Rapp
Sandra Susette Rapp, 68, of Buckhannon, entered into eternal slumber on Thursday, December 8, 2022, while a resident at Holbrook Health Care. She was born on May 5, 1954, in Inglewood, Calif., a daughter of the late William Wilson and Dixie Lane Hoover. Along with her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Hoover, and one infant son, Donald Rapp.
WVNews
Lessons Learned
Recently Allia Shaver, student journalist, and I interviewed Heather Baston Hull, producer of the movie “In God’s Time” being filmed by JC Films in Buckhannon in the Fall of 2022, and her son Brody Hull, an actor in the film. Allia: “In God’s Time” is already very...
WVNews
Athlete insight: Kenna Maxwell
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur junior guard Kenna Maxwell has become a central part of Buccaneer basketball from her desire to succeed and take not only her game but the team to the next level.
Comments / 0