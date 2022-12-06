Read full article on original website
New Demon Slayer Season 3 Trailer Reveals 2023 Release Window: Watch
Demon Slayer's third season has been confirmed to arrive in 2023, but following this fact, fans have been waiting on any news when it comes to Ufotable's return to the Shonen series featuring Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps. Luckily, viewers won't have to wait too much longer as a new trailer for the Swordsmith Village Arc has arrived, letting fans know when the new season will begin on the small screen, with a big screen surprising also a part of this electric announcement.
Netflix Cancels Bastard Son and The Devil Himself After Just One Season
Another new series on Netflix is getting the ax shortly after its first season debuted. Creator Joe Barton confirmed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix. All eight episodes of the freshman drama dropped October 28th, but now there won't be a second installment for fans to see how the series continued. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA novel, titled Half Bad, so those curious can always read the book to see how the story progresses. It's always a roll of the dice on whether Netflix will give a new series a second season, and unfortunately for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, it joins a long list of other canceled TV shows on the streamer.
The Fall of the House of Usher Creator Hypes Final Netflix Series as "Grand Curtain Call"
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has been delivering Netflix subscribers compelling stories for years, and while the recent announcement that he had struck a new partnership with Amazon Studios did cause some excitement, it also means that his time with Netflix is coming to an end. His final project at the streamer will be the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, with the filmmaker recently recalling how, even if it's his final project with Netflix, it looks to be a fitting sendoff to the partnership. The Fall of the House of Usher series doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix.
Avatar Changed Its Logo and Font Because of a Saturday Night Live Sketch
Avatar: The Way of Water's team saw that Saturday Night Live sketch about the first movie's font and had to change the font and logo. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the producer of the film admitted that they had a chuckle over the bit. If you've never seen the skit, Ryan Gosling plays an exasperated character trying to figure out what the typeface used for the logo of the original movie was. It leads him all over till he discovers Papyrus and is able to rejoice in his findings. The larger Internet found the entire thing hysterical and it serves as high-water mark of modern SNL. Jon Landau, saw the piece and would like you to know the joke isn't exactly true. Technically its Toruk and that's a big distinction in the typography world. However, a lot of fans will believe the font is Papyrus until the end of time because of that skit. Check out what he had to say down below.
The Sandman Renewal Could Kickstart Streaming War Between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO
The past few months have brought an unprecedented number of new changes to the newly-minted Warner Bros. Discovery, many of which have reverberated out into the larger media landscape. As the powerhouse company tries to remedy a significant amount of debt, specifics about their business dealings are beginning to come to light — including CEO David Zaslav's feelings about one component of the company. On Friday, new reporting revealed that Zaslav is unhappy with the streaming deals arranged with Netflix, which serves as the streaming home for a number of Warner Bros. Television shows. According to the report, Zaslav has instructed his teams to temporarily pause selling finished shows to Netflix, as he dislikes the fact that producers of Netflix television shows are paid over the course of 18 to 24 months — a policy the streamer has had in place for several years now.
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Scores Unexpected Rating
M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin has received an unexpected rating from the MPA (Motion Picture Association). Knock at the Cabin has been Rated "R" for "Violence and language." This is somewhat of a departure for Shyamalan: his only R-rated film was The Happening in 2008, with his other directorial efforts – The Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Last Airbender, Split, The Visit, Glass, and Old – all being rated PG-13 or PG.
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
16 Things To Watch That Are Perfect For When You've Got A Cold
So...apparently Guy Fieri is very popular when it comes to shows to watch while sick.
Wicked Movie Adds Michelle Yeoh
The casting announcements for Wicked keep coming, and the highly-anticipated musical movie is shaping up to be pretty epic. Last year, it was officially announced that the long-awaited film was finally coming from In the Heights director Jon M. Chu with Ariana Grande playing Glinda and Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba. It's also been reported that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is playing Fiyero, Jurassic Park alum Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard, and Broadway veteran Ethan Slater is taking on the role of Boq. After the news of Slater's casting was announced yesterday, many Broadway fans were eager to find out who would be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Today, the casting has been revealed, and it's definitely a pleasant surprise.
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
Marvel Concept Artist Reveals Alternate Design for New Black Panther Costume
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reveled another concept design for the film's hero. A lot has been made of Shuri's look as the new protector of Wakands. As the concept art has trickled out, some fans are even lamenting some of the cool designs left behind. Add Granov just gave viewers a look at a design that hews closer to her brother's design for the suit in the first film. Yes, there are still the designs on the helmet that reflect Shuri's paint. But, gone are the gold accents that signal how she's branched out from his immediate legacy. (In a fun twist, the gold could easily be symbolic of her bond with Killmonger in the ancestral plane. After all, his focus on vengeance almost wins out when Shuri has to stand toe-to-toe with Namor.) At any rate, like a lot of Phase 4, people are going to argue this into the ground. You can check out Granov's beautiful work down below!
Star Wars: The Acolyte Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Series
There's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm in the new year, including the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian and the fifth Indiana Jones film. There are also some exciting new Star Wars shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is serving as the showrunner. The new Star Wars series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge). Today, the DailyMail released some set photos from The Acolyte, which are being shared by various Star Wars fan accounts.
Kate Winslet Gives Surprising Update About New Season of HBO Hit
Last year, Kate Winslet starred in Mare of Easttown on HBO, which was nominated for 16 Emmys and took home four, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Winslet. Despite being categorized as a limited series, many fans have wondered if the show would get a second season, which could potentially follow Winslet's Mare Sheehan solving a new murder case. Currently, Winslet is promoting her newest film, Avatar: The Way of the Water, and was asked about more Mare of Easttown when visiting with The Graham Norton Show (via Digital Spy).
Popular Xbox One Horror Game Now Only $2 for Limited Time
A popular horror game on Xbox One, which at one point was a console exclusive for the Xbox machine, is only $2 for a limited thanks to an 80 percent discount that knocks it down from its usual $10 price point. In other words, the game is never very expensive, but $10 is still substantially more than $2 in terms of percentage. $2 is essentially the price of a candy bar and thus it's hard to get video games at this price, let alone good ones. As for the game, it's Oxenfree, which is on sale for three more days at the moment of publishing and which has a sequel on the way, meaning now is a good time to check it out.
Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Had to Change One Costume for a Wild Reason
In Netflix's Wednesday, Jenna Ortega wears some iconic outfits in her portrayal of the titular character. Fans have already started recreating her looks including her Nevermore Academy uniform and her dress for the school's big dance. But while most of the fashion in the series seems pretty straightforward as is, it turns out there was on costume that Ortega and her costars needed to change. In an interview with Still Watching Netflix (via Screen Rant), Ortega revealed that the catsuit she wore for the student tournament in episode 2 needed alterations so that she, along with Emma Myers, could use the restroom.
Game of Thrones Releases Jon Snow Recap Video Ahead of Possible Spinoff Series Announcement
The first official Game of Thrones fan convention is happening in Los Angeles this weekend, and many of the show's stars are in attendance, including Kit Harington who played Jon Snow throughout the show's entire eight seasons. Earlier this year, there were reports that a spinoff series centered on Jon Snow was in development at HBO, and many fans think the project will officially be announced by Harington at the convention. In fact, HBO just released a recap video about the character which is a strong indication that the announcement is coming soon...
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Explains Why Season 3 Will Be the Best Yet
At the beginning of the month, it was announced that the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is finally debuting on March 1st. It's been two years since the second season of the show came to an end, and fans can't wait to see what's in store for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) AKA Mando, and Grogu AKA Baby Yoda. The two lovable leads aren't the only characters who are expected to return. Giancarlo Esposito will reprise his role as Moff Gideon, and he's already teased some exciting stuff for the character in Season 3. Recently, the actor spoke with Collider about his new series, Kaleidoscope, and explained why the new season of The Mandalorian will be the best one yet.
Man of Steel 2: Status of Henry Cavill Sequel Reportedly Revealed Amid DC Studios Changes
The live-action DC landscape has evolved quite a lot in recent years, and there have been more and more projects that fans have wanted to see along the way. One pretty popular suggestion has been another Henry Cavill-led Superman movie, and the anticipation surrounding that only grew after Cavill reprised his role in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Shortly after Black Adam hit theaters, Cavill took to social media to indicate that the tease was only just an inkling of what's to come, but conflicting rumors have only made fans uncertain if this rumored new Superman film will happen. A new report from Deadline hints at the reality of the situation, and where the film may or may not fit within James Gunn and Peter Safran's future DC Studios plans.
Attack on Titan Creator Outs the Biggest Request He Made of the Anime
Attack on Titan's anime run will be officially coming to an end with the final part of the final season next year, but with the manga ending some time ago, the original creator behind it all opened up about the biggest request he had made for the anime adaptation. Series creator Hajime Isayama officially ended the manga's run last year, and notably made some changes to the final moments a bit after the manga's final chapter hit shelves. One can imagine that it's been a period of reflection for the creator as the anime is ending too.
HBO Max Pulling Gordita Chronicles From Its Platform
HBO Max has made the decision to remove another popular show from its app. This time the program in question is Gordita Chronicles. Showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz broke the news on Twitter to a chorus of sad fans. Warner Bros. Discovery has been vocal about trying to trim costs and that has taken the form of a lot of kids content, animation, and live-action family programming getting cut. Nothing as wild as the Batgirl situation where the company decided to shelve the movie although it was complete. But, a lot of people out there are scared for their favorite Max Originals if they're not one of the three most-streamed things on the platform. Every day there's another show announced as canceled or being pulled off of HBO Max. Hopefully, things settle down sooner rather than later. But, that comes as little comfort to people who will not be able to pull up Gordita Chronicles whenever they want. Check out what the showrunner had to say down below.
