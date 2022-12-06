ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bracketology: Kentucky in Middle of the Road in Early December

By Wildcats Today Staff
 4 days ago

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has released his latest version of Bracketology, pegging Kentucky as a No. 5 seed through the first month of the 2022-23 regular season.

Lunardi's Bracketology can be found here .

Kentucky would be projected to play in the East Region, taking on the No. 12 seed Sam Houston State in Denver.

Here's how Lunardi has the East Region lined up as of Dec. 6:

  • No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Cleveland State
  • No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 TCU
  • No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Sam Houston State
  • No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 Furman
  • No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Utah
  • No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 UMass Lowell
  • No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Utah State
  • No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 15 Longwood

The Wildcats are one of seven SEC teams projected to make the Big Dance:

  • No. 2 Tennessee
  • No. 3 Arkansas
  • No. 3 Alabama
  • No. 5 Auburn
  • No. 5 Kentucky
  • No. 6 Mississippi State
  • No. 10 Missouri

It's early, but a No. 5 seed is something that Big Blue Nation likely wouldn't be happy with come March.

Kentucky will return to Rupp Arena this Saturday, hosting the Yale Bulldogs. Tip is set for 1 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

For more on the win over the Michigan Wolverines, click here .

More on Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler's performances here .

Game Notes on the win can be found here .

The Wildcats moved up three spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

