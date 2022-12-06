Report: There's A Chance Jimmy Garoppolo Returns In Time For Postseason

Jimmy Garoppolo does not need surgery after suffering a foot injury in the San Francisco 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

It was reported by the NFL on Sunday that Garoppolo broke his foot and would require season-ending foot surgery.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday doctors confirmed Garoppolo did not suffer a Lisfranc injury and he could be back on the field in 7-8 weeks.

The 49ers demoted Garoppolo at the start of the season behind 22-year-old quarterback Trey Lance. The move was short-lived when Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Sept. 18. In Week 2, Garoppolo finished back under center.

San Francisco signed veteran Josh Johnson on Tuesday to add to the team's quarterback depth in the absence of Garropolo and Lance.

With five weeks left in the regular season, Garoppolo could rejoin his team in the playoffs if rehab goes well.

The 31-year-old threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games played this season.