California man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at police
A California man is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail toward a police officer. The man had an arrest warrant for committing a similar crime in July.
Non-binary Biden official Sam Brinton's backstory called into question by LGBTQ activist
A non-binary Biden official already accused of stealing is now dealing with accusations of making up claims of abuse by a gay conversion therapist.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
A viral photo of a calm dad and a screaming toddler holds an important parenting lesson
Justin Baldoni exemplified patient parenting when his daughter started. having a meltdown at the store.
Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’
Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
Mum slammed by fellow passenger after she booked toddler first class plane seat
Children on flights have been a hot topic online and now one parent has added a spanner in the works. A mum has sparked a debate on social media after revealing she booked a first class seat for her child. The mum was confident that her three-year-old child would be...
Toddler's Adorable Failed Attempt To 'Hide and Seek' Delights Internet
"It's so cute the way he's smiling! You can tell he thinks his plan is brilliant," one user said of the Reddit post.
Watch a dad rescue his toddler daughter from coyote attack in broad daylight
A quick-thinking dad rescued his toddler daughter after a coyote tried to drag her away — and the entire scene was captured on home security camera. The attack occurred on the family’s front yard in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills on Dec. 2. In the chilling video, Ariel Eliyahuo is locking his car when a coyote runs up and grabs 2-year-old Ariya, who had just exited the vehicle.
Chick-fil-A Worker Hides in Bathroom to Avoid “Creepy” Customers Who Asked to Walk Her to Her Car
A Chick-fil-A employee's viral TikTok has sparked a conversation in the comments section about safety in the workplace. Des, who posts under the handle (@destini.j) said that two separate customers approached her while she was on shift, asking her what time she gets off of work. Article continues below advertisement.
Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat
FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’
When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing. “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?” “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said. Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world. “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
Little boy sadly dies in his parents' arms after swallowing notice board pin
A five-year-old boy has tragically died after swallowing a notice board pin. Kyle Lewis, from South Yorkshire, passed away less than a week after his fifth birthday after he was rushed to Rotherham General Hospital. The little one was kept on life support for two days after doctors battled to...
Chilling video of three village kids rescuing a baby goat from a huge python goes viral
A video of three kids fearlessly rescuing a baby goat from becoming a snake’s meal has been making rounds on social media. The viral video starts by showing a snake keeping an eye on a goat and, then, slowly approaching its prey. The snake attacks the baby goat and wraps around the goat’s body. The baby goat tried to escape but all went in vain. The prey finally gave up after several attempts and sat down in a corner, where the snake kept up the claustrophobic pressure.
‘You Handle It Before I Handle It’ Mother Confronts School After 11-Year-Old Dalaya Hooper Requests A Transfer Due To Racist Bullying Over Her Skin Tone
Dalaya Hooper's mother took to social media when she requested to change schools because of racist bullying. Dawnetta Hooper claims the school district suggested Dalaya switch classes or leave early.
Woman Receives a Package from Her Dead Grandma With a Check Made After Her Death
A TikToker went viral after posting about a mysterious package she says came from her deceased grandmother. Throngs of users who saw her video offered up different theories as to how and why she received the package two years after her grandma passed. Article continues below advertisement. In the first...
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Watch: Dog's reaction to cat returning from vet will melt your heart
A heartwarming video showing the moment a dog is reunited with his sister cat has gone viral with netizens around the world falling head over heels in love with the pup and his enthusiastic reaction to having his best fur friend home again. Receiving more than 750,000 views since it...
Woman left fuming after passenger demanded she turn off film so they can avoid spoilers
There’s nothing worse than getting sat next to a grumpy stranger on a flight, but then there’s grumpy. And the person that one 22-year-old first time flyer found herself next to definitely falls into the latter category, as you’re about to find out. Writing on Reddit, the...
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
11-year-old runs inside burning home to save toddler sister
An 11-year-old boy in Maryland is being hailed as a hero after he ran into a burning apartment Tuesday to save his 2-year-old sister.
