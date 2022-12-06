ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

Marcus Scott previews Destrehan vs. Ruston D1 non-select championship

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdlFS_0jZbraMj00

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — Destrehan head football coach Marcus Scott met with local media on Tuesday to preview the Wildcats’ Division 1 non-select championship game against No. 1 Ruston. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night in the Caesars Superdome.

Watch Friday Night Football highlights of Destrehan’s 21-6 semifinal win over Westgate.

