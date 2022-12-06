Latest ESPN E60 traveled with the Ukraine Men’s National Soccer Team over the last six months

The latest edition of ESPN’s E60 docuseries sounds like it’s going to be an emotional watch.

Remember the Blue & Yellow will premiere on Sunday, December 11th at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN (streaming on ESPN+), and tells the story of the Ukraine Men’s National Soccer Team in 2022. ESPN’s Wright Thompson traveled with the team for six months this year, including spending time in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

Here’s more from ESPN’s release .

On Feb. 23, 2022, the team was a month away from playing Scotland, with a trip to the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the line. The following day, their lives and the lives of their countrymen were changed forever when Russia invaded Ukraine, with catastrophic results. Many thousands have died, millions have been displaced, and incalculable damage has been done to Ukraine’s towns and cities. It’s against this backdrop that the team – with a special exemption from the government of Ukraine – would reconvene in Slovenia in May. Leaving friends and family behind, manager Oleksandr Petrakov and his players embarked on a journey to qualify for the World Cup. They searched within for the resolve to play – and when they fell a goal short, to carry on. Petrakov and his players drew inspiration from fellow Ukrainians at home and on the frontlines and kept playing games, kept taking the field. The team showed the world their country’s enduring spirit and commitment, and theirs is the story of how crisis and conflict reveal true character, in the moment and for all time. E60’s Wright Thompson followed the team over the last six months, in nine different countries, including the embattled Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where Thompson was granted unprecedented access to Petrakov. Additionally, E60 was with the team for its road trip in September and secured exclusive interviews with Andriy Yarmolenko, Ukraine’s captain and second all-time leading goal scorer, and Andriy Pavelko, the president of the Ukraine soccer federation.

And a trailer.

Additionally, a longform piece by Thompson will go live on ESPN.com Sunday, and Friday’s episode of the ESPN Daily podcast will also discuss the feature.

This looks like another can’t miss E60 , the latest in a long line that ESPN has been rolling out this year.

