In my earliest memory, I am crawling. The carpeted church steps are the red of communion blood. The bottom-of-the-shoe-smell of the carpet is not as loud as the laughter coming from the kitchen. One tiny arm reaching out, supported by the opposing leg, the reward of another step down. Slowly, I move on all fours, beckoned by the voices in the kitchen. I see only what is in front of me and no further. Only the red of the carpet; the brown of my tiny fists. At the bottom, I am scooped up into someone’s arms. We enter the shower of fluorescent lights and Sunday potluck laughter.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO