Baltimore, MD

macaronikid.com

❄️ Family Fun At The First Annual Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival!

"Run, run, as fast as you can. You can't catch me, I'm the gingerbread man." You may not be able to catch the gingerbread, but you CAN catch all the fun at the Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival December 9-11! Gingerbread Festival Activities. Gingerbread Contest, Kids Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, Holiday Shop,...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Creations Shine Bright At Festival Of Trees

Trees put together by Severna Park residents were among the more than 300 designer-decorated trees, 190 wreaths and 30 gingerbread houses on display and for sale during the 33rd annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees event. The festival, which returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019,...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Decades-old Christmas tradition back at Ladew Gardens

MONKTON, Md. — A 40-year-old Christmas tradition is back at Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton. The holiday open house is a special three-day event, and 11 News was got an exclusive tour. "It just hasn't been Christmas without Ladew. This is what we do to get energized, ready for...
MONKTON, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

R. House searching for two new long-term vendors in 2023

As R. House enters their seventh year of bringing food and community together in Baltimore, the food hall prepares to say farewell to two of their original resident businesses. STEM Farm + Kitchen and Molina Brick Oven Pizza, who have both called the hall their home since 2016, will depart...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Holiday events across Carroll, Baltimore counties this weekend

WESTMINSTER, Md. — If you're looking for some ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, 11 News found some events going on in Carroll and Baltimore counties that will have you seeing everything from traditional light displays to a Christmas haunted attraction. Bringing new meaning to the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
omfire.org

Santa is coming to Owings Mills December 2022!

Our plan this year is to stop at common areas where large groups of people can gather to see Santa. We cannot make it to every street, this way we can give everybody an equal opportunity to see Santa by having our community come to him. It's important to note...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 21: Manor Tavern and Inverness in beautiful Monkton

The 21st day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland we began an adventure at The Manor Tavern in Monkton that ended a week later on August 28th with an amazing crab cake at the bar and at Inverness Brewing right around the corner. A beautiful part of Maryland to explore!
MONKTON, MD
Daily Voice

Trendy Baltimore Spot Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'

A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report. Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals." "The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas for an appetizer...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Crawling home

In my earliest memory, I am crawling. The carpeted church steps are the red of communion blood. The bottom-of-the-shoe-smell of the carpet is not as loud as the laughter coming from the kitchen. One tiny arm reaching out, supported by the opposing leg, the reward of another step down. Slowly, I move on all fours, beckoned by the voices in the kitchen. I see only what is in front of me and no further. Only the red of the carpet; the brown of my tiny fists. At the bottom, I am scooped up into someone’s arms. We enter the shower of fluorescent lights and Sunday potluck laughter.
BALTIMORE, MD
luxury-houses.net

A Scenic Private Drive Greets You to this $2.85M Custom Stone Manor in Phoenix, MD

The Estate in Phoenix is a luxurious home masterfully redesigned to feature an impressive and gorgeous beauty now available for sale. This home located at 13916 Green Branch Dr, Phoenix, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charlie Hatter (202 744-0948), Heather Riley (410 490-7019) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (410 525-5435) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, MD

