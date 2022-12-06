Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Tyler Huntley News For Week 14FlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Woodberry Tavern opens, holiday happy hour at Silver Queen, toy drive at True Chesapeake, and more.
This week is filled with opportunities to holiday shop, of course, but it’s also a great time to celebrate the best of Baltimore’s culinary scene. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:. Openings and announcements. A brand new spot – Anejo Rose Cantina & Tequila Bar...
macaronikid.com
❄️ Family Fun At The First Annual Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival!
"Run, run, as fast as you can. You can't catch me, I'm the gingerbread man." You may not be able to catch the gingerbread, but you CAN catch all the fun at the Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival December 9-11! Gingerbread Festival Activities. Gingerbread Contest, Kids Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, Holiday Shop,...
severnaparkvoice.com
Creations Shine Bright At Festival Of Trees
Trees put together by Severna Park residents were among the more than 300 designer-decorated trees, 190 wreaths and 30 gingerbread houses on display and for sale during the 33rd annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees event. The festival, which returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019,...
Wbaltv.com
Decades-old Christmas tradition back at Ladew Gardens
MONKTON, Md. — A 40-year-old Christmas tradition is back at Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton. The holiday open house is a special three-day event, and 11 News was got an exclusive tour. "It just hasn't been Christmas without Ladew. This is what we do to get energized, ready for...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company celebrates its 20th winter with ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring a Baltimore twist
Along the second story of a red-bricked low rise on Calvert Street, a single word juts out over the sidewalk: SHAKESPEARE, in bold white vertical lettering. The former Mercantile Trust & Deposit Co. building at 7 S. Calvert St. has been the home of the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Theater since they moved there in 2014.
baltimorefishbowl.com
R. House searching for two new long-term vendors in 2023
As R. House enters their seventh year of bringing food and community together in Baltimore, the food hall prepares to say farewell to two of their original resident businesses. STEM Farm + Kitchen and Molina Brick Oven Pizza, who have both called the hall their home since 2016, will depart...
Wbaltv.com
Holiday events across Carroll, Baltimore counties this weekend
WESTMINSTER, Md. — If you're looking for some ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, 11 News found some events going on in Carroll and Baltimore counties that will have you seeing everything from traditional light displays to a Christmas haunted attraction. Bringing new meaning to the...
omfire.org
Santa is coming to Owings Mills December 2022!
Our plan this year is to stop at common areas where large groups of people can gather to see Santa. We cannot make it to every street, this way we can give everybody an equal opportunity to see Santa by having our community come to him. It's important to note...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 21: Manor Tavern and Inverness in beautiful Monkton
The 21st day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland we began an adventure at The Manor Tavern in Monkton that ended a week later on August 28th with an amazing crab cake at the bar and at Inverness Brewing right around the corner. A beautiful part of Maryland to explore!
baltimorefishbowl.com
Neighborhood markets offer everything you need to make the holidays merry and bright
The holidays are just around the corner – and it’s the perfect time to consider making a visit to the Baltimore public markets for all your seasonal culinary needs. The markets, each with its own distinctive character and unique merchants, provide a refreshing – and relaxing – alternative to traditional grocery stores this month.
Trendy Baltimore Spot Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report. Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals." "The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas for an appetizer...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore children shop with Ravens players and cheerleaders during 17th annual Holiday Helpers event
Christmas came a few weeks early for a group of Baltimore children. Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell and his organization the CRC Foundation hosted the 17th annual Holiday Helpers event Monday night. Sixty underserved youth from the Police Athletic League (PAL) and the Bridges organization were pre-selected and bussed...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Crawling home
In my earliest memory, I am crawling. The carpeted church steps are the red of communion blood. The bottom-of-the-shoe-smell of the carpet is not as loud as the laughter coming from the kitchen. One tiny arm reaching out, supported by the opposing leg, the reward of another step down. Slowly, I move on all fours, beckoned by the voices in the kitchen. I see only what is in front of me and no further. Only the red of the carpet; the brown of my tiny fists. At the bottom, I am scooped up into someone’s arms. We enter the shower of fluorescent lights and Sunday potluck laughter.
Annapolis has you covered with holiday activities this year
Annapolis is one Maryland's oldest cities, so they've had a lot of practice throwing holiday parties. It's historic, it's on the bay and a lot is going on this week.
Trendy Maryland Restaurant Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
Wbaltv.com
Back in the Kitchen with Blair: Honeygrow opens its third Baltimore location
BEL AIR, Md. — Welcome to WBAL-TV's newest web series called "Back in the Kitchen with Blair." In the inaugural episode, I attended the grand opening of the new Honeygrow restaurant in Bel Air. People familiar with the previous series "Back to Cooking Basics with Blair" know I was...
Where to see the best holiday lights in Howard County
With the holidays just a couple weeks away, Howard County has put together a map of homes and businesses spreading some cheer.
luxury-houses.net
A Scenic Private Drive Greets You to this $2.85M Custom Stone Manor in Phoenix, MD
The Estate in Phoenix is a luxurious home masterfully redesigned to feature an impressive and gorgeous beauty now available for sale. This home located at 13916 Green Branch Dr, Phoenix, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charlie Hatter (202 744-0948), Heather Riley (410 490-7019) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (410 525-5435) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Phoenix.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore artist Akio Evans commemorates his city and life through superheroes; designs sneakers for crew of Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ series
Akio Evans remembers his family being evicted from their apartment when he was a child. He could only take what he could carry, so the young boy chose to leave his comic books behind. Now, the Baltimore native creates comic book apparel for customers – and even for the production...
Free hot chocolate and smores tonight in Towson
Tonight, the Towson Chamber of Commerce is giving holiday lovers a chance to get some smores, hot chocolate, and a unique view.
