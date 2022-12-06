Related
WVNews
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she has registered as an independent, a renegade move that could bolster her political brand but won't upend the Democrats' narrow Senate majority. She says she will not caucus with Republicans. Sinema, who faces reelection in 2024, has...
WVNews
Sinema party switch highlights 2024 obstacles for Democrats
PHOENIX (AP) — Less than three days after Democrats celebrated victory in the final Senate contest of the 2022 midterms, the challenges facing the party heading into the next campaign came into sharp relief. The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to leave the Democratic Party on Friday...
