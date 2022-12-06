ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she has registered as an independent, a renegade move that could bolster her political brand but won't upend the Democrats' narrow Senate majority. She says she will not caucus with Republicans. Sinema, who faces reelection in 2024, has...
ARIZONA STATE
WVNews

Sinema party switch highlights 2024 obstacles for Democrats

PHOENIX (AP) — Less than three days after Democrats celebrated victory in the final Senate contest of the 2022 midterms, the challenges facing the party heading into the next campaign came into sharp relief. The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to leave the Democratic Party on Friday...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy