ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Fantasy Football Week 14: Quarterback rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWdIP_0jZbqaTM00

Fantasy football managers would be hard-pressed to complain about Josh Allen this season. Sure, turnovers have been a problem, but I don't know about you all, the positives seem to wayyyy outweigh the negatives. He's the third-highest-scoring fantasy football quarterback, behind only Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, respectively — and it's tight at the top. He's second in passing touchdowns (25), fourth in quarterback rush yards (581) and third in quarterback rushing touchdowns (five).

Like I said, hard to argue with Allen's fantasy output as the signal caller for the team many believe to be a Super-Bowl favorite.

But Allen's fantasy football managers clinging to a playoff spot might find an uphill climb in Week 14. Allen and the Bills will take on the rival New York Jets. The Jets are trying to cling onto a playoff spot, while the Bills are looking towards the No. 1 seed in the AFC. For fantasy purposes, however, the Jets defense represents quite a tough matchup for Allen.

Their front seven is fierce and the Jets have one of the best secondaries in all of football. They have represented a bottom-five matchup against opposing quarterbacks pretty much all season.

Of course, Josh Allen isn't any quarterback. He also isn't throwing to just any wide receiver; as good as Sauce Gardner and the rest of the Jets back-end is, Stefon Diggs has proven time and time again that he's nigh uncoverable.

It will likely shape up to be another classic case of the unstoppable force (Allen) vs. the immovable object (the Jets' D) in Week 14.

Who do you think will come out on top in this huge AFC East matchup?

Here's the quarterback position — check out where Allen and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 14:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Week 14 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Mike White, DeeJay Dallas, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
WHIO Dayton

Fantasy Football Bust Candidates: QBs and RBs who could disappoint in Week 14

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 14. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 14.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker

It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. The Raiders picked up their third straight win over the Los Angeles Chargers this past week. This was, once again, due in large part to several great fantasy performances. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
fantasypros.com

The Primer: Week 14 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)

The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
WHIO Dayton

Baker Mayfield leads an unbelievable comeback to push the Rams past the Raiders

Baker Mayfield has had a rough season, but he had a comeback for the ages on Thursday night. Mayfield, claimed off waivers on Tuesday after the Carolina Panthers cut him, led a 98-yard drive for a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds on Thursday night to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a wild 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield hit Van Jefferson with nine seconds left for the game-winning score.
WHIO Dayton

Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders in final minute, 17-16

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams' brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Navigating the bye-pocalypse

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge as managers gear up for the playoffs! The hosts start off by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including Baker Mayfield being claimed off waivers by the Rams, as well as Lamar Jackson's knee injury and what it means for the surrounding fantasy pieces. They go on to preview a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Raiders and the Rams and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 14.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy