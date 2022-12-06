Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
More police activity in Danville
The Danville Police Department would like to inform our community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning next week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The partnership will be a focused effort using data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts through the holiday season with the goal of reducing traffic crashes and injuries through enforcement and additional focused efforts to reduce violent crime in the community. Some of the locations identified include:
WDBJ7.com
Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served a handful of indictments for narcotics violations on Thursday with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. According to the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office, the...
WSLS
Mobile home fire in Roanoke County leaves $50,000 in damages
UPDATE - Dec 8, 2022 at 9:25 p.m.:. No one was hurt and no one was displaced after the structure fire in Roanoke County, according to Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews said they received the call at 7:23 p.m. for a structure fire in the 5100...
Rockingham County approves extension of EMS bonuses
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Commission agreed to extend its bonus program for some EMS workers. Due to a staffing shortage, the county is offering EMS workers a temporary bonus of $141 per additional unscheduled shift that is worked. In the past, this money came from ARPA funds,...
cardinalnews.org
North Danville to be next target for revitalization
The revitalization efforts for Danville’s River District have been largely successful, and now, the city is shifting its focus to other areas, such as the North Main Street corridor. Using the River District as an anchor for revitalization and moving outwards from there was always the plan, said Diana...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City Council revises criminal justice reform rollback request
Roanoke City Council is no longer urging its state lawmakers to revive the use of no-knock search warrants after facing backlash from residents. In conjunction with The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lynchburg (VA) Fire Department Welcomes New Tower, Medic Trucks to Fleet
A nearly $2 million public safety investment by Lynchburg (VA) was celebrated Thursday as the Lynchburg Fire Department welcomed two new trucks into its fleet with a traditional “wet down” ceremony at Station 7, NewsAdvance.com reported. Lynchburg’s new Tower 2 truck was hosed down Thursday by firefighters outside...
Danville Police increase presence during the holidays
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) announced the community can expect to see a heavy police presence throughout the city of Danville starting next week. According to a press release, DPD and Virginia State Police will be partnering as part of the state’s initiative to reduce crime throughout the community. A data-driven […]
cardinalnews.org
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
WDBJ7.com
Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department says they were able to arrest Antar Jeter, 46 of South Carolina, on Friday afternoon along with safely locating five-year-old Aspen Jeter with the suspect. Antar Jeter was wanted for homicide and grand larceny in Orangeburg Co. and was believed to be...
VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County
At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
WSLS
Roanoke man sentenced for trafficking firearms
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison after trafficking at least 25 firearms from Virginia, at least nine of which were later tied to criminal activities in other states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jermaine Drummond, 46, pled guilty...
WSET
Man arrested following shots fired in the Keysville area of Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been arrested and charged following a shots fired incident in Charlotte County on Friday morning. Deputies said they received several complaints in reference to a man firing a weapon in the Keysville area. According to a Facebook post, at that time...
wfxrtv.com
Three wanted for reported robbery at Sunrise Smoke Shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three people wanted in-connection with a reported robbery. Officers responded at 6:24 p.m., on Friday, at Sunrise Smoke Shop on Campbell Avenue. According to police, the caller told them two men went into the...
WDBJ7.com
SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
cbs17
Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ found to be trafficking cocaine in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they have arrested a man with an ‘extensive criminal history’ after finding him with a trafficking amount of cocaine. Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Matthew Lamont Garner after executing a search warrant at his home on the 1000...
WSET
Gretna woman faces charges after alleged argument on a school bus
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County authorities charged a Gretna woman for allegedly getting on a school bus and arguing with the driver on Tuesday morning. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said deputies were called to the 2400 block of Deerview Road at about 7:35 a.m. for a disturbance call.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Arrested For DWI
Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Communications Specialist Bria Evans was arrested by Greensboro police officers in the very early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. Evans is the point of contact of the Sheriff’s Department for media inquiries and is the department official who...
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
