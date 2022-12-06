ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

chathamstartribune.com

More police activity in Danville

The Danville Police Department would like to inform our community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning next week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The partnership will be a focused effort using data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts through the holiday season with the goal of reducing traffic crashes and injuries through enforcement and additional focused efforts to reduce violent crime in the community. Some of the locations identified include:
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served a handful of indictments for narcotics violations on Thursday with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. According to the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office, the...
cardinalnews.org

North Danville to be next target for revitalization

The revitalization efforts for Danville’s River District have been largely successful, and now, the city is shifting its focus to other areas, such as the North Main Street corridor. Using the River District as an anchor for revitalization and moving outwards from there was always the plan, said Diana...
DANVILLE, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Lynchburg (VA) Fire Department Welcomes New Tower, Medic Trucks to Fleet

A nearly $2 million public safety investment by Lynchburg (VA) was celebrated Thursday as the Lynchburg Fire Department welcomed two new trucks into its fleet with a traditional “wet down” ceremony at Station 7, NewsAdvance.com reported. Lynchburg’s new Tower 2 truck was hosed down Thursday by firefighters outside...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Danville Police increase presence during the holidays

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) announced the community can expect to see a heavy police presence throughout the city of Danville starting next week. According to a press release, DPD and Virginia State Police will be partnering as part of the state’s initiative to reduce crime throughout the community. A data-driven […]
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …

Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department says they were able to arrest Antar Jeter, 46 of South Carolina, on Friday afternoon along with safely locating five-year-old Aspen Jeter with the suspect. Antar Jeter was wanted for homicide and grand larceny in Orangeburg Co. and was believed to be...
DANVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County

At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke man sentenced for trafficking firearms

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison after trafficking at least 25 firearms from Virginia, at least nine of which were later tied to criminal activities in other states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jermaine Drummond, 46, pled guilty...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three wanted for reported robbery at Sunrise Smoke Shop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three people wanted in-connection with a reported robbery. Officers responded at 6:24 p.m., on Friday, at Sunrise Smoke Shop on Campbell Avenue. According to police, the caller told them two men went into the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Arrested For DWI

Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Communications Specialist Bria Evans was arrested by Greensboro police officers in the very early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. Evans is the point of contact of the Sheriff’s Department for media inquiries and is the department official who...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFXR

On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
VIRGINIA STATE

