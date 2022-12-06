Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker RestaurantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Gibson, Beulah Martin
Beulah Jane Martin Gibson, 81 of Pembroke, Virginia departed this life on December 8, 2022 in the care of her family. Born August 29, 1941 in Giles County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Shuler and Irene Gillispie Martin. Beulah is noted for her love of family and...
Cecil, Robert
Robert “Bob” Cecil of Christiansburg, Virginia passed away on December 7, 2022 at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Hardin Cecil. Others survivors include two daughters: Angie Cecil and Amber Nia (formerly Cecil). Nephews and nieces including: Debbie Cecil Cobb, (CJ) Cecil Justice, Garrett Justice, Terry Edmonds, and Amanda Edmonds Gray.
Ferguson, Loetta Southern
Loetta Jewell Southern Ferguson, 89 of Narrows, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. Loetta was born on July 5, 1933, in Princeton, WV and was a daughter of the late Louden W. Southern and Nora Mae Griffith Southern. Besides her parents,...
Jones, Joanne Harper
Joanne Harper Jones, 80, passed away on December 7th, 2022, in her home in Blacksburg. Joanne was born on March 20, 1942 (befittingly the first day of Spring), in Westboro, MA. Born a minute apart was her sister, Barbara, during a time when twins were rare, so the Harper twins were quite the pair in town.
Edwards, Edith Nester
Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards, 91, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born August 9, 1931, near Belspring, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Abie M. and Mary Myers Nester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isom Talmage (Curly) Edwards and her siblings, James Milton Nester, Howard E. Nester and Mary (Lois) Morehead.
Norris, Stanley Kent
Stanley Kent Norris of Blacksburg, born May 8, 1953, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Martha Norris. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Bobbie Jean “BJ”, and his sons, Joshua and Benjamin; his five younger brothers and their wives, Bruce (Laura), Key (Mary), Phillip (Stacy), Bill (Elizabeth), and Glenn (Nancy); nephews Sam and Michael; and nieces, Emily and Danielle.
Neel, Roger Rowland
Roger Rowland Neel, 94, passed away on December 4, 2022. He was born in Huntington WV to the late John and Harriet Neel. He was married to his beloved wife, the late Sally Ellen Nixon Neel, for 66 years. He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Neel-Wilson and her husband...
Alls, Phyllis Keister
Phyllis Keister Alls, 68, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was a member of Riner Grace Brethren Church and was a domestic housekeeper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Elizabeth Keister. Survivors include her husband, Robert B. Alls of Riner; son, Ethan Alls of Riner;...
Hamilton, William Orville
William “Poo John” Orville Hamilton, 91, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Jasper and Josie Purdy Hamilton; his son, Cecil Jay Hamilton; 5 sisters; and a brother. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Freda Johnson Hamilton;...
Quesenberry, Clarence William
Clarence William Quesenberry passed away at his home in Penn Laird, Va. on December 5, 2022. A native of Radford, Virginia, he was born on March 2, 1931 to the Reverend Roy Pierce and Eula Elizabeth Rupe Quesenberry. Also preceding him in death are two brothers and three sisters; Lawrence Everette Quesenberry, Reverend Roy Glennard Quesenberry, Barbara Ann Quesenberry, Dorothy Quesenberry Thompson and Lelia Quesenberry Thompson, as well as great granddaughter, Josephine Mae Crawford.
Andrews, Ethel Hall
Ethel Mae Hall Andrews, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on July 12, 1931 in Pulaski County, Va., and passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Maggie Morris Hall; her husband of 71 years, Cooper N. Andrews Jr.; and her son, Jeffrey Duane Andrews.
Huffman, Amanda Jane
Amanda Jane Huffman, 27 of Newport, Virginia departed this life December 7, 2022 in the care of Princeton Community Hospital. Born on May 3, 1995 in Montgomery County, Virginia; she is a daughter of Robert “Robbie” and Rebecca “Becky” Huffman. Amanda enjoyed being with her family....
Morris, Barbara Grantham Quesenberry
Barbara Ellen Grantham Quesenberry Morris, “Bobbie”, as she was known in her younger days, was born in Pulaski, on July 26, 1933, the only child of Arthur Cleveland Grantham and Ione Lawrence Altizer Grantham. After an illness of several months, she passed away at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 89.
Goff, Arthur L.
Arthur L. Goff, 89, of Floyd, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2022, with his family by his side. Arthur was born in Pipestem, WV on Sept. 11, 1933, and was a resident of Floyd, VA since 1978. He was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Lena Goff,...
Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – George Wythe Maroons
WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators in the Class 3 state finals Saturday at Noon at Salem Stadium in Salem. Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – …. WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators...
Reed, Larry James
Larry James Reed, 77, of Floyd, passed away on Tuesday December 6, 2022. He was born in Floyd County on August 5, 1945, to the late Seth and Louise Reed. Larry is also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Reed. Larry retired from Hubbell Lighting to pursue his love...
Appalachian State RB Commit Jeremiah Coney Set for Virginia Tech Visit After Recent Offer
As Virginia Tech makes their final push to land a few more talented high school recruits in their 2023 class, adding one more running back has arisen as a priority. That recently led to the Hokies extending an offer to one of the best RBs in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Appalachian State commit Jeremiah Coney out of Richmond.
George Wythe High School gets a crack at Riverheads’ football dynasty
The story of David and Goliath transpires in just one chapter in the Book of 1 Samuel, but Riverheads High School has turned it into a recurring series – and flipped the script into one where Goliath usually wins. The Gladiators will vie for a seventh consecutive VHSL Class...
Salem, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Salem. The George Wythe High School football team will have a game with Riverheads High School on December 10, 2022, 09:00:00. The Central High School - Woodstock football team will have a game with Graham High School on December 10, 2022, 13:30:00.
'26 QB Noah Grubbs checks out Virginia Tech
Class of 2026 quarterback Noah Grubbs has already landed his first scholarship offer, a verbal tender from UAB in July, and after several visits, the latest of which was a multi-day visit to Virginia Tech, the talented freshman is already on several college radars. “I’ve already visited Clemson, Florida, Alabama,...
